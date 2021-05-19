Thomas Laws sentenced

By Roger Lanse

Thomas Laws of Silver City, arrested on Aug. 8, 2019, on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, was sentenced Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in U.S. District Court – Las Cruces, by District Judge Kenneth J. Gonzales, to a term of 81 months in prison followed by three years supervised release with special conditions.

A news release from the U.S. Dep't of Justice states, "From 2008 through 2019, Laws engaged in a scheme to obtain money by false pretenses and fraudulent misrepresentations made to clients, lenders, investors, and others.

Laws used the stolen money to pay for personal expenses for himself and his family, including credit cards, debts, travel, communication and media services, firearms and cash. His scheme caused total financial losses of more than $1.5 million to the victims."

[Editor's Note: It has come to our attention that special conditions may include restitution to victims of more than $4 million, but it was not in the official documents, and we were unable to track down the source of that information.]