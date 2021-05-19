Give Grandly 2021 - $230,000 and Still Counting - Donate until Saturday 22 May

Here's the good news—so far this Give Grandly year, we have raised over $230,000 in donations and matching funds—already beating out last year—and we are still counting! "As a new resident in Silver City, I'm overwhelmed by the level of giving and goodwill I'm seeing here every day. The way this community pulls together is very impressive," Bernadette Smyth, Grant County Community Foundation executive director, said. "And, of course, it's been fun!!"

"But we're not done yet." There are still a few days left for people to give to favorite nonprofits. The online platform will be open until the end of the day on Saturday, and the office at 1106 Pope Street in Silver City is open Mondays to Fridays. And, of course, you can mail in donations to Grant County Community Foundation at PO Box 1767, Silver City, NM 88062 (you can download the donation form here). Call if you have any questions (575-956-6095).

Wouldn't it be amazing if Give Grandly hit the quarter million dollar mark this year? "We're not that far off, and with your help, we might make it."

Here at the Grant County Community Foundation, "we are so proud of Give Grandly, and we hope that you will also consider a donation to the Community Foundation so that many more initiatives like Give Grandly can occur. Like all other nonprofits in the area, we too need to keep our lights on and our office running so we can advance philanthropy in our beautiful corner of New Mexico."