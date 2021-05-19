Give Grandly 2021 - $230,000 and Still Counting - Donate until Saturday 22 May

Front Page News

Give Grandly 2021
$230,000 and Still Counting
Donate until Saturday 22 May!

DONATE NOW

Here's the good news—so far this Give Grandly year, we have raised over $230,000 in donations and matching funds—already beating out last year—and we are still counting! "As a new resident in Silver City, I'm overwhelmed by the level of giving and goodwill I'm seeing here every day. The way this community pulls together is very impressive," Bernadette Smyth, Grant County Community Foundation executive director, said. "And, of course, it's been fun!!"

"But we're not done yet." There are still a few days left for people to give to favorite nonprofits. The online platform will be open until the end of the day on Saturday, and the office at 1106 Pope Street in Silver City is open Mondays to Fridays. And, of course, you can mail in donations to Grant County Community Foundation at PO Box 1767, Silver City, NM 88062 (you can download the donation form here). Call if you have any questions (575-956-6095).

Wouldn't it be amazing if Give Grandly hit the quarter million dollar mark this year? "We're not that far off, and with your help, we might make it."

Here at the Grant County Community Foundation, "we are so proud of Give Grandly, and we hope that you will also consider a donation to the Community Foundation so that many more initiatives like Give Grandly can occur. Like all other nonprofits in the area, we too need to keep our lights on and our office running so we can advance philanthropy in our beautiful corner of New Mexico."

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top