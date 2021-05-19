Doagy Fire 051921

Wednesday 5/19/2021

Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7485/

Fire Information line: 575-388-8209 available 8:00am to 8:00pm

DOAGY FIRE

Location: Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest Start Date: May 14, 2021 Size: 2300 acres

Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Timber with grass understory

Total Personnel: 116 Containment: 10%

Resources: 2 type 1 crews, 1 type 2 crew, 1 type 3 helicopter, 1 type 3 engine, 8 type 6 engines, 1 ambulance, 2 water tenders

TRANSITION: Yesterday at 6:00 am the transition from Type 4 Incident Commander Dustin Roper to the Gila Las Cruces Zone Type 3 Team with Pete Valenzuela as Type 3 Incident Commander (IC) and Ted Frazer as Type 3 Incident Commander trainee (ICT) occurred. The complexity of the fire remains the same however, due to an increase in acres more personnel were necessary to safely manage the fire.

SUMMARY:

The Doagy Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on May 14. The fire increased by 300 acres yesterday to 2300 acres and is 10% contained. The fire started near Doagy Well in Doagy Canyon of the Gila National Forest. The fire is predominately burning in timber with grass understory, with patches of pinyon and juniper.

Yesterday, crews and engines patrolled NM Hwy 59 and cleaned up the fire’s leading edge on the southeast corner of the fire, firing operations were performed along FSR 953, to strengthen containment lines.

Crews continue to hold and monitor containment lines along the north and east flanks.

FIRE BEHAVIOR: Fire behavior was moderate over a majority of the fire with some areas also exhibiting backing, flanking and smoldering.

WEATHER: Scattered thunderstorms are forecasted for today with daytime temperatures in the mid 80s

AIR QUALITY: Air quality monitors have been ordered, upon installation and activation we will provide further information and links so that the public may independently track smoke impacts to local communities.

Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.

SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restriction, including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are acceptable.

For more information follow this link https://bit.ly/30PUxTr or visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.