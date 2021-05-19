New Mexico COVID-19 update: 160 new cases, totaling 201,489 - 052921

Four additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 160 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

53 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

7 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

1 new case in Curry County

12 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Harding County

1 new case in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

1 new case in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

16 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

7 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported four additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Four recent deaths:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Healthcare Uptown facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,122.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May. 19 are:

87121 - 11

87740 - 6

87015 - 5

87112 - 5

87114 - 5

87120 - 5

87410 - 5

87031 - 4

87105 - 4

87108 - 4

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included three cases in Bernalillo County that were not lab confirmed; four cases have been determined to be out-of-state residents (two in Bernalillo County, two in McKinley County) - these have now been corrected. Four case previously reported in Doña Ana has been determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center and is now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 201,489 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 58,080

Catron County: 94

Chaves County: 8,988

Cibola County: 2,884

Colfax County: 770

Curry County: 5,231

De Baca County: 167

Doña Ana County: 24,782

Eddy County: 6,856

Grant County: 1,717

Guadalupe County: 408

Harding County: 11

Hidalgo County: 363

Lea County: 8,298

Lincoln County: 1,720

Los Alamos County: 528

Luna County: 3,352

McKinley County: 12,323

Mora County: 171

Otero County: 3,964

Quay County: 513

Rio Arriba County: 3,613

Roosevelt County: 1,985

Sandoval County: 12,024

San Juan County: 15,212

San Miguel County: 1,355

Santa Fe County: 10,379

Sierra County: 774

Socorro County: 1,318

Taos County: 1,675

Torrance County: 795

Union County: 250

Valencia County: 6,764

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 444

Otero County Processing Center: 207

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 252

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 218

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 156 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 186,901 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Clovis

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

Desert Peaks Assisting Living and Memory Care in Las Cruces

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

Genesis Rio Rancho Center

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Homes with a Heart Assisted Living - Raven House in Albuquerque

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.