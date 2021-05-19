Grant County Commission reviews regular meeting agenda at work session on May 11 and makes decisions at regular meeting May 13, 2021

[Editor's Note: This is part 4 and the final portion of a multi-part series of articles on the work session and regular meetings of May 11 and 13, 2021.)

By Mary Alice Murphy

County Finance Officer Linda Vasquez, at the work session, presented the expenditure report from April 2 through May 5, 2021. The total was $2,640,707,31, of which $416,022.03 was in payroll expenses paid out for two pay periods. Expenses above $10,000 can be seen in the PDF below.



Vasquez then gave the quarterly report, focusing on the General Fund, the Road Fund and the Corrections Fund. The General Fund at the beginning of the quarter Jan. 1-March 31, 2021, had a cash balance of $4,479,226, with revenues of $8,499,755.67, transfers out of minus $2,739,799.06, expenditures of $7,358,959.06, leaving a balance of $2,880,223.55 and a required three-twelfths reserve of $1,839,739.77 and an adjusted balance of $1,040,483.78.

The Road Fund had a beginning balance of $288,037, with revenues of $494,783.24, transfers in of $581,688.74, expenditures of $1,211,159.24, leaving a balance of $153,349.74, with the required one-twelfth reserve of $100,929.94 and an adjusted balance of $52,419.80.

The Corrections Fund began with a $0 balance, revenues of $569,821.67, transfers in of $2,189,660.68, expenditures of $2,647,891.22, leaving a balance of $111,591.13, with no required reserves, so, the adjusted balance remained the same at $111,591.13.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked about the large balance of more than $2 million on the Fire Protection Fund. Vasquez explained that the volunteer fire departments save up for equipment that is usually purchased in the fourth quarter.

Commissioners approved the expenditure report and the quarterly financial report at the regular meeting.

The next item was the appointment of Donna Sandoval to the Grant County Community Health Council steering committee to head the senior services committee. District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards, at the work session, said she would like to see a resume, although she thought she knew the person. When the appointment was approved at the regular meeting, Edwards noted that it was great to get the information. "She does so much for the community at Hidalgo Medical Services. She will make a fantastic addition to the health council."

As is the norm each fiscal year, county VFDs request approval of their following fiscal year fire protection fund applications. The applications for Cliff/Gila, Fort Bayard, Grant County Fire Administration, Lower Mimbres, Pinos Altos, Santa Rita, Sapillo Creek, Tyrone, Upper Mimbres and Whiskey Creek were approved.

Commissioners approved two appointments—current member Robert Love and new applicant Ray Goellner—for two vacancies on the Public Shooting Range Advisory Board.

Emergency Manager/Code Enforcement Officer Gilbert Helton talked about the application for Bureau of Land Management illegal dumping assistance funds. "I met with the BLM representative doing an assessment of illegal dumping. Due to Covid and the lack of people being sent from the courts to help clean up sites, the BLM is providing funding. He put me in contact with others receiving these funds. I used the Luna County process and asked for $39,000. I asked for enough to address the illegal dumping throughout the county."

Browne asked if the funding could be used only on BLM land.

Helton said it's flexible as long as it benefits BLM property or corridors to BLM property. He noted the county in-kind match is $5,000. "It's a soft match. After they see we are using it proactively and doing good work for BLM, the funding can increase."

County Manager Charlene Webb said this is the maximum amount for this year, but it can potentially expand in the future.

Helton said the flexibility includes equipment that he determines after the assessment when needs are known.

Edwards noted that a lot of shooting dumps have trash left behind.

Helton said he contacted the national forest and personnel mostly take care of forest property.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce noted that the trash pickup done recently along highway 180 had picked up a great deal. "Rep. Luis Terrazas and I visited Racetrack Road and there is bad trash there."

Helton noted that was one of the areas to be addressed. "The problem is that as soon as we finished one side of the highway, more trash was thrown out. Hopefully, we can use BLM funds for this. It will be one of our priorities."

Edwards said the discussion reminded her that the county had started an ordinance to clean up old structures.

"We've gone back to the drawing board," Webb said. "The one we brought forward would be hard to enforce. We are looking at other feasible ordinances for abandoned vehicles and structures."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said he was recently in another state where they were having the same problems with people dumping trash. "But other communities have gotten a handle on the problem. Maybe the sheriff's office has ideas. Maybe we can post trash containers or change people's mind about throwing trash out their windows."

Helton said he felt like education in schools might help. "I understand and agree that it will take education and mind-changing."

Edwards noted the state has a program Toss No Mas, with green trash containers.

Ponce said there is a lot of room for improvement.

The application for cleaning up illegal dumping was approved.

Under agreements, the first was a second amendment to an agreement with the Children, Youth and Families Department for the continuum of graduated sanctions for a total of $132,531 to provide funding for the Restorative Justice Community Youth Building Program, the Leaning Lab and the Strengthening Families Program. Webb noted the agreement was approved in 2020 for four years and this agreement was for year 2. Commissioners approved the amendment to the agreement.

The next agreement was a Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) award to the Grant County Sheriff's Office for $81,992.68. The funds can be used for technical assistance, training, personnel, law enforcement overtime, equipment, supplies. Contractual support and information systems for criminal justice, all reimbursable.

Sheriff Frank Gomez at the work session said parts one and two of the agreement are through the New Mexico Department of Health. "We are trying to get our technology upgraded going into the TRAX system. It will assist us in getting laptops. There is no match to this grant and the DOH wants us to expend it as quickly as possible."

Commissioners approved the award.

The final agreement was between Hidalgo Medical Services and Grant County to provide services for the operations and use of county-owned equipment and facilities for the senior services program for the next two years. Commissioners approved the agreement.

Under resolutions, property owners in Pinos Altos petitioned the county to vacate and abandon a portion of Rock Street, which was platted in 1928, but has never been used as a road. The two property owners, who own the adjoining properties want to split the piece of "road" and own it at an appraised cost for each of $1,705.

To a question about whether someone had dreams of opening up the road at some point, Planning and Community Development Director Micahel "Misha" Larisch said that, according to the former Road Superintendent Earl Moore, the potential to develop the "paper road" had been requested by a developer and brought before the county commission. However, several people, including the adjoining property owners, had objected to the piece of land becoming a road. As a result, the developer created another access to the properties that he has since sold, and the "road" was never built. "So, I don't believe that the road will ever be developed."

Commissioners approved the vacation and abandonment of parts of Rock Street and authorized the sale thereof.

The last resolution on the agenda addressed authorizing and approving submission of a completed application for financial assistance and project approval to the New Mexico Finance Authority for a fire apparatus, a Type 6 Wildland Light Engine Command Unit for the Fort Bayard Volunteer Fire Department for an amount of $238,093. The funds are borrowed from the DFA, and the payment is made through the interception of fire funds going to the Fort Bayard VFD. Commissioners approved the resolution for the purchase.

After the Board of County Commissioners recessed and convened as the Grant County Health Care Claims Board, Procurement Officer Randy Hernandez recommended approval of $2,548.28 in indigent claims to Gila Regional Medical Center and $1,200 to Baca's Funeral Chapel for two indigent burials. The claims and the indigent burials were approved.

After adjourning as the health care claims board and reconvening as the board of commissioners, the commissioners gave reports.

Reports at the work session included one from Webb, who said there may have to be a special session on the preliminary budget decision. "The preliminary budget is due at the end of the month. I would like you, in the meantime, to consider the potential enhancement of revenue by approving a 1/8 increase of the gross receipts tax. Peter doesn't have any more to pay Paul, and we need to find some more revenue. We're seeing an increase in costs, so we need to look at everything that is available. We are looking at a greater loss than expected on the copper tax."

Ponce suggested putting the GRT increase on the June agenda. Browne said: "By then we should have some more specifics."

Webb said: "As copper revenue declines, your discussions on taking care of the employees is an issue. There is not enough revenue to pay for what you have discussed. We can only consider a GRT increase in June and January. We're looking at least a $200,000 loss in copper. Even if we enact the GRT increase in June, it won't be valid until January. Copper tax receipts have been $2.1 million to $2.9 million in the past. We're predicting $1.5 million. We can request estimates from Freeport-McMoRan, but we are a non-disclosure state, so they do not have to give us those estimates. We arrived at the $1.5 million by looking at history. It's an estimate, purely an estimate on our part."

Browne asked about the $75,000 in the budget for economic development.

Webb reminded him that it was to ensure the continuity of an economic development director. "We cut items in the budget already so we could give you a balanced budget. We cut the Bateman Act funding, because you only need that for one year of my contract, and I only have one year remaining on my contract. Linda and I went through and cut everything we could."

Edwards said as she recalled the discussion, if the commissioners negotiate a two-year contract with the manager, the Bateman Act funding would have to be put back in.

Browne said the only capital outlay left in the list is No. 1. Webb said she could get the lists from the department heads for what they need.

Browne also noted that the assessor said his budget was flat, and "I suggested he could give you an estimate of how much it would cost to bring all his staff up to mid-range."

Edwards pointed out that if the county brings everyone up to mid-level, it would require recurring revenue to pay for it. "If we did want the GRT increase, should we put the GRT toward salary?"

Ponce said: "We have to look at county services and our employees."

Assessor Raul Turrieta said he knows the copper tax is declining, and that "back in the day, the manager would give us the copper numbers. There has been a drastic loss in copper over the past few years. By June 15, we would have to turn in all the numbers. I would like to do a presentation at the next work session. Hopefully, we can get employees to the mid-range. We will continue to see a decrease in copper production."

Billings said that cattle numbers are also at historical lows. "It depends on the rainfall."

Turrieta said the value on livestock has seen a decrease of $5 million.

None of the commissioners had reports at the work session. However, they gave reports at the regular session.

Browne highlighted the country's, the state's and the county's ongoing efforts to get as many folks vaccinated as possible. "It's the variants that concern me. A study showed that 99.75 percent of those hospitalized with Covid had not been vaccinated. If you're waiting, the vaccine is incredibly safe and effective."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas said he's glad the Sheriff's Department is doing the active shooter training. "I've been seeing reports on sales of some items. The increase in lumber prices is 250 percent. Groceries, baby items and just about everything else is going up in price. But some items are out of control. For our budget, we must try to provide our employees with more income. I do have a question for Charlene on where we are with Bataan Park."

Webb said the bids for the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funding went out on May 10 and are due May 28.

Salas asked if it had to be completed and spent this year. Webb said with capital outlay, a project usually must be finished within four years. For CDBG, "we cannot apply for more funding until the project is significantly completed. Hopefully, we can apply again next year."

Edwards said in April she was out on NM 90 and was "shocked at how dry it was. Where are we on fireworks?"

Webb said she had spoken to Fire Management Officer Randy Villa and he said that the county usually goes along with BLM and State Forestry, neither of which has issued restrictions yet. "Randy's preference is that we enact restrictions at the same time as BLM and State Foresty."

Browne asked if authority from the commission was required.

Webb said: "We have an ordinance that gives authority to the fire management officer or the county manager. Fireworks are included in the ordinance. We have the authority to enact any of the restrictions."

Edwards said she would like to have a presentation on the Covid funding the county has received. "This is Mischa's last regular meeting. I want to publicly announce his accomplishments over the past six years."

She said she would be reluctant at this point to vote for a gross receipts tax increase, especially if it were to be set aside only for salaries. "I think that's risky. We have had conversations about having a salary plan. We have had a plan in place. Over time, due to natural retirement and attrition, we have 40 new employees that we are getting into that salary plan. I would like for us to have a COLA (cost of living adjustment) increase, but I realize we can't do that every year. I think we need a structure in place for salary discussion, whether it's a COLA or merit-based. I would like to see department heads and elected officials have salary planning. It's important to have that information during budget discussions. I want to remind everyone, including employees, that the average value of the benefits they get is $24,000. That's equal to $6 an hour. I did a ton of research, especially on how to manage morale. We really need our staff to understand how we manage human resources. We need someone to help Renae (Calloway, human resources specialist). Her one-person shop is not enough. One of the key things I think about for employee compensation is the need to balance between what we owe in services to our constituents and to our employees. There are no sources of revenue that we really have control over. I think we can be better at how we are managing the HR part. We told about employee satisfaction surveys. I would like to see a written report on how we're making progress on HR issues."

Salas agreed and said he wanted to give employees something that is logical and sustainable.

Edwards continued by saying: "Every year, we have the same budget conversation. I never want to lay people off. We have to keep in mind that we can't take back raises. Sometimes, the answer to budget problems are layoffs. I want our employees fairly compensated, but I do not want layoffs."

Ponce said: "We need to plan by the final budget. An increased gross receipts tax would bring in $600,000 a year. I don't think we said we wanted it to go to salaries. I don't want to lose it to everyday expenditures either. If we choose the tax increment increase, we have to plan so it is not absorbed into the regular budget. I think the Legislature may pass a minimum $15 an hour. We pay now or we pay later."

Edwards said all this is very important to think about. "I've mentioned that we need some refining of our job descriptions and how that fits into the salary plan. For instance, the airport staff members have complicated jobs, and they are not being paid commensurate to what they have to do."

Billing said he was looking forward to the work session on May 25. "I was approached by Don Turner, who has done a lot of research on the Bataan Memorial. The county got $50,000 from Sen. Siah Hemphill to renovate the memorial. Mr. Turner met with the county manager and Mischa and new Planning and Community Development Director Patricia Shoup. I look forward to Donnie's presentation."

Browne said he thought the $50,000 was for a new memorial.

Webb said the language is catchall. "What we have is deteriorating and falling down, so we will determine the best use of the funding. We always try to get inclusive language in funding appropriations."

Ponce said whatever design is come up with, it should be expanded upon in the future.

Billings said he believes that Manager Webb has some good ideas on phasing the project. "The structure is well done but has some historical errors. The mural painting was not designed to last many years. Mr. Turner's idea is a concrete block wall and stucco, with the signs on etched aluminum. Probably an architect needs to look at it. It was a productive meeting."

Ponce said he wanted to thank all the elected officials for electing him to the New Mexico Counties to the board of directors. "I also wanted to talk about work force. I want to let you know how I voted. The federal government has come up with asking New Mexico to adopt certain things. We have four regions, southwest, southeast and so forth. What they want to do is combine all the rural counties into one region and put the urban areas into one group. I learned they want to move the governing boards to only commissioners and phase out mayors. I voted to stay in the current format. I didn't feel like I could be the only voice for the mayors of Silver City, Santa Clara, Bayard and Hurley well enough. It's a resolution, so we'll see down the road. We need to pay attention to it. The other part is I can't express what these mayors need. They could have input into what the commission did, but no votes. I thought I needed to let you know how I voted."

Edwards said she felt her hackles on her neck go up. "Southwest counties have completely different needs from the southeast, the northeast or northwest. Will you have a vote on that decision or will it come from the federal government?"

Ponce said it will probably be up to the federal government. "The state will decide whether we follow it. We will have Yvette Davis come in to present to us."

The commissioners then went into executive session and adjourned out of the session, with no decisions made.