Doagy Fire update 052021

Thursday 5/20/2021

Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7485/

Fire Information line: 575-388-8209 available 8:00am to 8:00pm



DOAGY FIRE

Location: Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest Start Date: May 14, 2021 Size: 5000 acres

Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Timber with grass understory

Total Personnel: 131 Containment: 10%

Resources: 2 type 1 crews, 1 type 2 crew, 1 type 3 helicopter, 2 type 3 engine, 8 type 6 engines, 1 ambulance, 2 water tenders



SUMMARY: The Doagy Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on May 14. The fire increased by 2700 acres yesterday to 5000 acres and is still 10% contained. The fire started near Doagy Well in Doagy Canyon of the Gila National Forest. The fire is predominately burning in timber with grass understory, with patches of pinyon and juniper. Increased acreage is due to more accurate mapping. Crews continue to hold and monitor containment lines along the north and east flanks.

FIRE BEHAVIOR: Fire behavior was moderate over a majority of the fire with some areas also exhibiting backing, flanking and smoldering. The behavior is responding to the fuels and terrain with good consumption of dead and down fuels.



WEATHER: Scattered thunderstorms occurred over the fire today with intermittent showers. A warming and drying trend is forecasted for the remainder of the week



AIR QUALITY: Air quality monitors have been installed and the public is welcome to view the real time smoke observations by following this link https://app.airsis.com/USFS/UnitMap and searching for USFS 1072 or USFS 1036



Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.

SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restriction, including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are acceptable.

For more information follow this link https://bit.ly/30PUxTr or visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.