Drummond and Trujillo Fires 052021

Black Range Ranger District

Location: The Drummond Fire is one mile south of Emory Pass and the Trujillo Fire is one mile south of the Drummond Fire on the Black Range Ranger District, Sierra County, NM

Start Date: May 19, 2021 Size: 2 acres Cause: Lightning

Summary: The Drummond and the Trujillo Fires are burning on National Forest System lands on the Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest. This fire is being managed for suppression using a confine and contain strategy which limits exposure of fire practitioners from direct proximity to the fire. The plan will be to keep this fire south of NM Hwy 152. The fires are burning in the scar of the 2013 Silver Fire with dead and down and multiple snags which makes it dangerous for fire fighters to be close to. Because of the dead and down trees, snags, and extremely steep terrain, during the day there will be fire-fighting resources at Emory Pass monitoring the fire.

Objectives: Currently the primary objectives include minimizing the impact of fire on wildland firefighters, public safety and protecting natural resources.

Safety: There are some trails in the vicinity of the fire which includes the Black Range Crest #79 and Grandview Trail #146. Please stay off the trail system as they are temporarily closed due to dangerous conditions. Be very cautious driving in smoke both early in the morning and late in the evening due to limited visibility.

Smoke/Air Quality: The New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire has good information and guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities. Smoke will be visible and settle into the area of Kingston, Hillsboro, Lake Valley, and will also be visible on NM Hwy 152 and Interstate 25.

Fire information can be found on https://nmfireinfo.com or on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7494/. For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website.