Doagy Fire Friday 5/21/2021

Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7485/



DOAGY FIRE

Location: Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest Start Date: May 14, 2021 Size: 6800 acres

Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Timber with grass understory

Total Personnel: 128 Containment: 10%

Resources: 2 type 1 crews, 1 type 2 crew, 1 type 3 helicopter, 2 type 3 engine, 7 type 6 engines, 1 ambulance, 2 water tenders



SUMMARY: The Doagy Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on May 14. The fire increased by 1800 acres yesterday to 6800 acres and is still 10% contained. The fire started near Doagy Well in Doagy Canyon of the Gila National Forest. The fire is predominately burning in timber with grass understory, with patches of pinyon and juniper. Crews continue to secure hold and monitor containment lines along the north and east flanks. The increased acreage is due to more accurate mapping and continued consumption of interior islands.



INCIDENT OBJECTIVES:

Ensure firefighter and public safety

Reduce and minimize fire impacts on private and state lands, utility and private infrastructure and values at risk

Minimize to the extent possible, the smoke impacts to communities, critical local travel corridors and state highways

On federal lands, maintain fire and its natural role on the landscape where it aligns with suppression objectives



FIRE BEHAVIOR: Fire behavior exhibited low to moderate severity over a majority of the fire with some areas also demonstrating backing, flanking, and smoldering. The behavior is responding to the fuels and terrain with approximately 50% consumption of dead and down fuels. The Doagy Fire is located in proximity to several previous wildfires, prescribed fires and roads that will be used by firefighters to confine the fire to a pre-designated area



WEATHER: A warming, and drying trend is forecasted for the remainder of the week



AIR QUALITY: Air quality monitors have been installed and the public is welcomed review the real time smoke observations by following this link https://app.airsis.com/USFS/UnitMap and searching for USFS 1072 or USFS 1036



Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.

SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restriction, including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are acceptable.

For more information follow this link https://bit.ly/30PUxTr or visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.