New Mexico COVID-19 update: 175 new cases, totaling 201,868 - 052121
Five additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 175 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
43 new cases in Bernalillo County
4 new cases in Chaves County
2 new cases in Cibola County
4 new cases in Curry County
1 new case in De Baca County
12 new cases in Doña Ana County
4 new cases in Eddy County
4 new cases in Guadalupe County
1 new case in Lincoln County
1 new case in Los Alamos County
1 new case in Luna County
1 new case in McKinley County
5 new cases in Otero County
3 new cases in Quay County
8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
11 new cases in Sandoval County
37 new cases in San Juan County
4 new cases in San Miguel County
18 new cases in Santa Fe County
1 new case in Sierra County
1 new case in Torrance County
5 new cases in Valencia County
4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
The Department of Health on Friday reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Five recent deaths:
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County.
A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,131.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, May. 21 are:
87401 - 15
87410 - 12
87507 - 7
87144 - 6
87413 - 6
87121 - 5
88081 - 5
87105 - 4
87109 - 4
87110 - 4
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included one case in Bernalillo County that was not lab confirmed; and one in Bernalillo County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 201,868 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 58,178
Catron County: 94
Chaves County: 8,993
Cibola County: 2,889
Colfax County: 771
Curry County: 5,244
De Baca County: 170
Doña Ana County: 24,792
Eddy County: 6,862
Grant County: 1,717
Guadalupe County: 415
Harding County: 11
Hidalgo County: 363
Lea County: 8,308
Lincoln County: 1,728
Los Alamos County: 529
Luna County: 3,354
McKinley County: 12,326
Mora County: 171
Otero County: 3,988
Quay County: 517
Rio Arriba County: 3,623
Roosevelt County: 1,992
Sandoval County: 12,047
San Juan County: 15,283
San Miguel County: 1,359
Santa Fe County: 10,414
Sierra County: 776
Socorro County: 1,318
Taos County: 1,677
Torrance County: 797
Union County: 250
Valencia County: 6,775
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 445
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 446
Otero County Processing Center: 217
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 252
Lea County Correctional Facility: 762
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128
Otero County Prison Facility: 473
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 218
Roswell Correctional Center: 229
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
As of today, there are 144 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 187,238 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Clovis
BeeHive Homes Portales
Casa de Oro in Las Cruces
Desert Peaks Assisting Living and Memory Care in Las Cruces
Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque
Genesis Rio Rancho Center
Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Homes with a Heart Assisted Living - Raven House in Albuquerque
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City
The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.