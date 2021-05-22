Doagy Fire Saturday 5/22/2021

Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7485/



DOAGY FIRE

Location: Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest Start Date: May 14, 2021 Size: 6800 acres

Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Timber with grass understory

Total Personnel: 117 Containment: 30%

Resources: 2 type 1 crews, 1 type 2 crew, 1 type 3 helicopter, 2 type 3 engine, 4 type 6 engines, 1 ambulance, 2 water tenders



SUMMARY: The Doagy Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on May 14. The fire acreage remains at 6800 acres and is now 30% contained. The fire started near Doagy Well in Doagy Canyon of the Gila National Forest. The fire is predominately burning in timber with grass understory, with patches of pinyon and juniper. Fire activity was reduced due to significant cloud cover and increased humidity, allowing crews to increase containment to 30%. Crews and engines will continue to monitor the east and south flanks. As weather conditions allow crews will continue to secure the north and west flanks.



INCIDENT OBJECTIVES: Ensure firefighter and public safety

Reduce and minimize fire impacts on private and state lands, utility and private infrastructure and values at risk

Minimize to the extent possible, the smoke impacts to communities, critical local travel corridors and state highways

On federal lands, maintain fire and its natural role on the landscape where it aligns with suppression objectives



FIRE BEHAVIOR:

Fire behavior was minimal yesterday in spite of the increased winds and was predominately backing, creeping, and smoldering. The behavior is responding to the cooler temperatures, increased cloud cover and higher humidity. The Doagy Fire is located in proximity to several previous wildfires, prescribed fires, and roads that will be used by firefighters to confine the fire to a pre-designated area.



WEATHER: A warming, and drying trend is forecasted for the weekend



AIR QUALITY: Air quality monitors have been installed and the public is welcome to review the real time smoke observations by following this link https://app.airsis.com/USFS/UnitMap and searching for USFS 1072 or USFS 1036



Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.

SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restriction, including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are acceptable. For more information follow this link https://bit.ly/30PUxTr or visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.