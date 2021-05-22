DOAGY FIRE – New Information on Using an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS)

[Editor's Note: Read beyond the Read More to find out the UAS information]

Saturday 5/22/2021
Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com
Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7485/

DOAGY FIRE – New Information on Using an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS)
Location: Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest Start Date: May 14, 2021 Size: 6800 acres
Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Timber with grass understory
Total Personnel: 117 Containment: 30%
Resources: 2 type 1 crews, 1 type 2 crew, 1 type 3 helicopter, 2 type 3 engine, 4 type 6 engines, 1 ambulance, 2 water tenders

SUMMARY: The Doagy Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on May 14. The fire acreage remains at 6800 acres and is now 30% contained. The fire started near Doagy Well in Doagy Canyon of the Gila National Forest. The fire is predominately burning in timber with grass understory, with patches of pinyon and juniper. Fire activity was reduced due to significant cloud cover and increased humidity, allowing crews to increase containment to 30%. Crews and engines will continue to monitor the east and south flanks. As weather conditions allow crews will continue to secure the north and west flanks.

INCIDENT OBJECTIVES: Ensure firefighter and public safety
Reduce and minimize fire impacts on private and state lands, utility and private infrastructure and values at risk
Minimize to the extent possible, the smoke impacts to communities, critical local travel corridors and state highways
On federal lands, maintain fire and its natural role on the landscape where it aligns with suppression objectives

NEW INFORMATION:

Today the management team will be using an UAS that arrived the evening of 5/21/21. This is a tool that will allow fire managers to better achieve Objective #1 - Ensure firefighter and public safety. Using a UAS affords fire managers new flexibilities such as safer night operations. The DJI M600 UAS is equipped with a Zenmuse camera sensor and a Plastic Sphere Dispenser (PSD) and has multiple abilities including real time camera, ignition capabilities through a PSD as well as the ability to provide infrared data collection to find potential spot fires. The infrared camera system can also identify areas within the perimeter that may be holding large amounts of heat. Use of a UAS is one way to mitigate risk in wildland fire management by reducing human interaction with hazardous environments.

IMPORTANT:A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) has been placed over the Doagy Fire. A TFR is a restriction on an area of airspace due to the movement of government VIPs, special events, natural disasters, or other unusual events.
The TFR over the Doagy fire is in place for a 5-mile perimeter from the center of the fire to an elevation of 5000 ft above ground level from the highest point within the perimeter and is in effect from Saturday May 22, 2021 through Saturday June 12, 2021 or until rescinded Once finalized, TFR information is typically distributed via Flight Data Center (FDC) Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) in advance of the event.

WEATHER: A warming, and drying trend is forecasted for the weekend and a RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for Saturday May 22, 2021 from 11:00am to 9:00pm

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
JUST REMEMBER IF YOU FLY WE CAN'T https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/fire/uas/if-you-fly
TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr_map_ims/html/ns/scale6/tile_10_22.html

