Doagy Fire, Sunday, 052321

Sunday, 5/23/2021

Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7485/

Fire Information: 575-519-0103

DOAGY FIRE

Location: Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest Start Date: May 14, 2021 Size: 11,000 acres

Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Timber with grass understory

Total Personnel: 117 Containment: 30%

Resources: 2 type 1 crews, 1 type 2 crew, 1 type 3 helicopter, 2 type 3 engine, 4 type 6 engines, 1 ambulance, 2 water tenders

SUMMARY: The Doagy Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on May 14. The fire acreage is at 11,000 acres and remains at 30% containment. The fire started near Doagy Well in Doagy Canyon of the Gila National Forest. The fire is predominately burning in timber with grass understory, with patches of pinyon and juniper. Fire activity was moderate despite the low humidity and high winds. Crews were successful in holding the lines despite the winds. Crews and engines will continue to monitor the east and south flanks. An Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) was deployed early yesterday morning to gather photos and perform limited ignition, utilizing its onboard PSD.

The flight was not completed since the UAS had to be grounded due to high winds. The change in acreage is due to fuels consumption within the established fire perimeter. As weather conditions allow, crews will continue to secure the north and west flanks.

INCIDENT OBJECTIVES: Ensure firefighter and public safety

Reduce and minimize fire impacts on private and state lands, utility and private infrastructure and values at risk

Minimize to the extent possible, the smoke impacts to communities, critical local travel corridors and state highways

On federal lands, maintain fire and its natural role on the landscape where it aligns with suppression objectives

FIRE BEHAVIOR: Fire behavior was moderate yesterday in spite of the increased winds and was predominately backing, creeping, and smoldering. Crews performed tactical ignition, to minimize the fire impact and reduce fire severity. The Doagy Fire is located in proximity to several previous wildfires, prescribed fires and roads that will be used by firefighters to confine the fire to a pre-designated area.

WEATHER: A warming, and drying trend is forecasted for the remainder of the weekend and into the following week.

AIR QUALITY: Air quality monitors have been installed and the public is welcome to review the real time smoke observations by following this link https://app.airsis.com/USFS/UnitMap and searching for USFS 1054, USFS 1036, USFS 1037

Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.

SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restriction, including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are acceptable.

For more information follow this link https://bit.ly/30PUxTr or visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.