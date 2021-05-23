NM State Land Office holds virtual public comment session on disc golf proposal in Maude’s Canyon 052021

By Mary Alice Murphy

The map shows the potential site for an 18-hole disc golf course on 32nd Street. The yellow cross-hatched area is the proposed site. For a larger, more legible version, please visit https://www.nmstatelands.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/MC-1.png .

Angie Poss, assistant communications commissioner for the New Mexico State Land Office, introduced Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard, who is originally from Silver City.

“Hello, Silver City,” Garcia Richard said. “I’m excited about this project. It’s not traditional golf, but I’m happy to be partnering with Western New Mexico University on this proposal.”

She said her office oversees 13 million acres of state trust land. The beneficiaries of the use of state trust land include K-12 schools, including universities, like WNMU, and some hospitals.

Garcia Richard noted the potential for the project to be YCC (Youth Conservation Corps) funded, with youths helping to construct it.

The map above shows that the proposed site for the 18-whole disc golf course is across from Ben Altamirano athletic fields on 32nd Street, and behind Tu Casa and state agency offices. “We are committed to working with Tu Casa, so we can come to agreement on the multi-use project,” Garcia Richard said.

The purpose of the virtual meeting held on Zoom was because the checkerboard of state trust land requires public input for any project proposal. Garcia Richard said she kicked off the process by speaking to Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner and several county commissioners. She said she was excited to see that three Grant County commissioners were on the call—District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce, District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards and District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne. She also said Town Councilor José Ray was expected to be on the call.

The next speaker was NMSLO Outdoor Recreation Project Director Craig Johnson. “I’m a huge fan of Silver City. I visited the site late last year.”

The stated purpose of the proposal, Johnson said, was to award a five-year lease to WNMU in order to plan, construct and operate the 18-hole disc golf course. “I’ve been working especially with Dr. Kathy Whiteman [WNMU assistant professor and director of the Outdoor Program].”

A disc golf course consists of T-boxes with chains and signage. “There will be minimal changes to the site, and the lease will earn $1,500 a year to benefit beneficiaries. The Ben Altamirano athletic field is an example of the partnership, and we have a lease with Silver Schools for that site. We can withdraw the land if other opportunities to use it arise. It would also let WNMU withdraw from the lease at no penalty, if we were to make some choices like that down the line. Upon expiration of the lease, the lessee would remove all fixtures. Commonly, these five-year leases are often renewed. And if this is well planned and well received by the community, that would likely be the case here. We’ve had five-year leases that have been renewed every five years since before I was born.”

Johnson cited the legal description of the site as Township 17 South, Range 14 West, Section 36, which covers an area of about 135 acres. He noted that some of the acreage has benefited from some tree thinning the agency did. Surrounding assets include the Ben Altamirano Sports Complex, offices, and residences. “We will reach out to adjacent lessees, including Tu Casa, CYFD, Aging and Long-Term Services, the Environment Department and others.” He said the area is across 32nd Street from the Ben Altamirano fields, and includes the cross-hatched area in the map, except for the three lessees already in place.

He also said that the WNMU proposal is different from the Silver City proposal to build a 9-hole disc golf course at the old Hearst Mill site on N. Silver Street and E. Maple Street along Pinos Altos Creek. “If it is developed in tandem with the WNMU proposal, they could share planning resources. To have two courses shows the rapid growth of the outdoor sport and that Silver City welcomes this activity.”

Johnson noted that the barriers to disc golf are extremely low. All you need is a disc and if you can throw it, you can play disc golf, he said.

He shared a rough sketch of the layout he presented to Whiteman. “I suggested a 10,000-foot length, with the holes about 550 feet apart. Kathy (Whiteman) got a YCC grant that could help with the design and construction.”

Johnson said one of the things that would be done during the evaluation of the proposal is a cultural resources study of the area. “Then, if we recommend it for approval, design and scope changes would be made to protect any cultural resources.”

He emphasized that if the proposal is approved, the course will be designed specifically for the site. Once the plan is finalized, it will be reviewed again by the State Land Office, the archaeologists, the biologists, so the SLO concurs with the plan before any disturbance.”

After more review by the commissioner, a decision will be made, and a public announcement will be communicated.

Garcia Richard confirmed that the town of Silver City had representation in the meeting with the attendance of Town Community Developer Jamie Embick.

She also noted that more information, including the map, can be found on the SLO website at https://www.nmstatelands.org/maudescanyondiscgolf/.

Browne said he believes the proposal fits very well with the county’s desire for more outdoor recreation. “I’ve lived within blocks of disc golf, and my experience is that the courses are well watered. I’m worried that this area is too dry for such a course. While I’m supportive of the proposal, I worry about heavy water use, erosion and degradation of the soil and vegetation.”

Johnson said the plans from WNMU would have to address that. “In my mind, I did not conceive of planting grass or having an irrigation system. The site I play in Santa Fe has no grass, just piñon and cactus. Yes, there will be foot paths.”

A question from Edwards asked about the remediation that has taken place at the site.

Garcia Richard said: “We’re still in the process of remediation.” Poss called on Mark Meyers, who is doing the restoration of the site.

Meyers said the point is to create a more resilient condition, and with the removal of some juniper, the site should see more native grass. “There is no competition at the site with a grazing lease. I don’t foresee a lot of impacts, but we would continue to monitor the site.”

Edwards said she wanted to comment as a board member of Tu Casa. “I would like to express my support for the proposal as a commissioner, and as a board member, we appreciate your willingness to talk with Tu Casa about confidentiality issues. I look forward to the project.”

Bruce McKinney, Silver City resident, asked who is paying for the course. He said according to the disc golf association, it costs about $20,000 to put in a course.

Whiteman replied: “We submitted to the YCC for a grant. A huge chunk of it will pay for the construction, for concrete and baskets.” She said the YCC awards were made late, so the project will start in the fall. “Students will help design the course. I don’t envision wanting to do any watering. If the course generates a lot of traffic, which we are all hoping for, I would like to design the paths to be sustainable and we would want to minimize poor trail design.”

Poss introduced Jess and Alicia [last name unintelligible] as Silver City disc golf enthusiasts. Jess said he wanted to say thank you. “I wanted to reiterate what Craig said about two courses coming up at the same time. Having two courses would make a big statement to the disc golf community. It could provide tournament play, and players will get an abundant diversity of terrain. I hope we can work together on the two courses. We have started trying to develop a disc golf community here to where we can have a tag tournament weekly.”

Ponce thanked Garcia Richard for the public meeting. “Since my other golf game is not working out, maybe I will take this up. I appreciate the conversations you’re having with Tu Casa and their confidentiality concerns.”

Andy Payne, Silver City resident, said he lives about ½ a mile downstream from the proposed course. “My initial response was that it would be great for Silver City, but I hope you take into account that it’s a wildlife corridor. I would hate to see the course disturb that flow of elk, deer and javelina. I have seen this arroyo run 5-feet deep and 30-feet wide. Paths might contribute to erosion. Where is access to the course? I hope there will be more public comment after the design is developed.”

Johnson said those were all excellent points to be aware of. “Initial conversations are that we want to minimize getting down very far in the canyon. We are trying to maximize the existing disturbance.”

Katrina Hucks, biologist with the land office said: “Disc golf is not very impactful on wildlife. I wouldn’t be surprised if while you’re playing you would see deer down in the canyon. Last time I was there, I thought it was an amazing site. But I think the wildlife will be comfortable foraging there. I understand your concern, but I think we can co-exist with wildlife.”

Garcia Richard asked Whiteman if she had any information on parking and bathrooms.

“Bathrooms are probably necessary,” Whiteman replied. “They would likely be pit toilets. We haven’t gotten to the design yet, so we haven’t thought about parking.”

Poss said the website will be updated as new designs and possibly maps come in.

McKinney said he had gone to the site the previous day, but he is concerned about rocks, sharp rocks, that are prevalent in the area. “They could possibly scuff up discs. Is natural grass part of the plan?”

Meyers said one of the objectives with the restoration is to create a more resilient landscape. “When you have dense juniper, that does compete a lot with natural grasses. So, creating a mosaic of openings and bringing back the meadows, there is a good opportunity for the grasses to come back. Hopefully, with a good monsoon, we will see the return of the native grasses. I don’t know that we can prevent the scuffing up of the disc, but I hope to see an uptick in grass.”

Poss said the land office continues to take public comments. There is a public comment form on the website for input.

Garcia Richard closed the session out by saying how much she appreciated everyone taking the time to attend. “We got some great suggestions for things to consider. I like Andy’s idea of another public meeting. We may want to present the design, so please be watching the website, and please be in touch with us.”