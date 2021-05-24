Johnson Fire Update for May 24, 2021

Location: Johnson Canyon, west of McKenna Park. 11 miles west of Gila Cliff Dwellings, Wilderness Ranger District, Catron County, NM

See map at bottom:

Start Date: May 20, 2021 Size: ~6093 acres Cause: Lightning

Vegetation: Ponderosa Pine and Grass

Resources: One Interagency Hotshot Crew, one ten-person Handcrew, one ten-person Wildfire Module, and one Type 3 Helicopter.

Summary: The Johnson Fire is burning on National Forest System lands on the Wilderness Ranger District, Gila National Forest. The suppression strategy for this fire is confine and contain. The change in acreage is primarily due to the ability to do an aerial reconnaissance flight and more accurate mapping. There has been fire growth on the south, southwest, and southeast perimeter of the planning area. Yesterday the fire crossed Trail #162 and is moving northeast toward Pine Flat. The plan for today includes prepping and scouting the West Fork Gila River for holding operations. Firefighters will continue the structure protection at White Creek Cabin.

Objectives:

Provide for public and firefighter safety and allow fire to play its natural role on the landscape. Values at risk are the White Creek Cabin and sensitive aquatic species in the Gila Wilderness.

Safety: There are Wilderness trails in the vicinity of the fire. Trail #153 (Mogollon Trail), #155 (Turkey Creek) and Trail #158 (Sycamore). There are no trail closures at this time. If you are unsure and want to verify where you may go within the boundaries of the Gila Wilderness, please call 575-526-2250 (M-F 8:00 – 4:00 p.m.) or 575-519-0103 (any time before 9:00 p.m.)

Weather: The drying trend will begin to develop today bringing warmer and dryer temperatures which may result in relative humidity dropping into the single digits. Winds are predicted to be light then increasing to 28 mph. Low potential for plume dominated fire growth.

Smoke/Air Quality: The New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire has good information and guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities. Smoke will visible from NM Highway 15, NM Hwy 35, and US Highway 180, and on the trail system.