New Mexico COVID-19 update: 366 new cases, totaling 202,221- May 22-24, 2021

One additional COVID-19 death - Saturday, May 22, Sunday, May 23, and Monday, May 24

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 366 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

91 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

5 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

41 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

1 new case in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

13 new cases in Otero County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

36 new cases in Sandoval County

61 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

32 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

9 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

The Department of Health on Monday reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

One recent death:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,245.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, May. 24 are:

87401 - 26

87507 - 17

87105 - 16

87144 - 13

87120 - 12

87121 - 12

87413 - 10

88001 - 10

87004 - 9

88012 - 8

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Rio Arriba County); seven cases that were not lab confirmed (six in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County); two cases have been determined to be out-of-state residents (one in Bernalillo County, one in Rio Arriba County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 202,221 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 58,260

Catron County: 95

Chaves County: 8,998

Cibola County: 2,892

Colfax County: 777

Curry County: 5,248

De Baca County: 171

Doña Ana County: 24,820

Eddy County: 6,868

Grant County: 1,717

Guadalupe County: 417

Harding County: 12

Hidalgo County: 363

Lea County: 8,309

Lincoln County: 1,735

Los Alamos County: 529

Luna County: 3,355

McKinley County: 12,334

Mora County: 171

Otero County: 4,011

Quay County: 517

Rio Arriba County: 3,631

Roosevelt County: 1,993

Sandoval County: 12,082

San Juan County: 15,344

San Miguel County: 1,361

Santa Fe County: 10,445

Sierra County: 776

Socorro County: 1,319

Taos County: 1,685

Torrance County: 805

Union County: 254

Valencia County: 6,784

The New Mexico Department of Health Epidemiology Division has conducted an audit of the reported cases and deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Delays in processing death records were caused by a variety of reasons and these changes reflect the reconciliation of public health information. These are the results of the audit and these numbers are now added or subtracted from the totals for each respective county. Click here to view death certificate backlog adjustment table.

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 446

Otero County Processing Center: 222

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 252

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 120 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 187,937 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Portales

Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

Genesis Rio Rancho Center

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Homes with a Heart Assisted Living - Raven House in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 5/22, Sunday 5/23 & Monday (5/24)***

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.