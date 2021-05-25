Drummond and Trujillo Fires update May 25, 2021

Date: May 25, 2021

Announcement: A public meeting for local residents will be held at the Black Range Lodge Amphitheater Wednesday evening May 26 at 6:00 p.m. The Lodge is located at 50 Main Street, Kingston, NM.

Location: The Drummond Fire is one mile south of Emory Pass and the Trujillo Fire is one mile south of the Drummond Fire on the Gila National Forest, Black Range Ranger District, Sierra County, NM

Start Date: May 19, 2021 Size: 8 acres Cause: Lightning

Summary: The Drummond and the Trujillo Fires were ignited by lightning on National Forest System lands on the Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest May 19th. Both ignited within the 2013 Silver Fire scar. Late in the afternoon yesterday, the Drummond fire began putting up smoke and some active movement occurred outside yesterday's footprint. The Trujillo fire has produced no smoke during the same period. Fires in this type of terrain and fuel loading are expected to creep and smolder as they burn from individual log to individual log.

Type 3 incident Commander Matt Nelson, accompanied by trainee IC Zack Wagner, assumed command of this incident effective at 12 noon yesterday, May 24th.

Today, firefighters and equipment will remain poised at Emory Pass monitoring the fire and will respond as necessary should the fire begin to move. They will keep the fire south of Highway 152 and east of Black Range Crest Trail 79.

Objectives: Currently the primary objectives include minimizing the impact of fire on wildland firefighters, public safety and protecting natural resources.

Closures: Black Range Crest Trail 79 – Closed from NM Highway 152 south to National Forest Road (NFRS) 886. Royal John Rd., Grandview Trail 146 – Closed from NFSR 523 Silver Creek Rd. to Black Range Crest Trail 79. Trujillo Trail 134 – Closed from Black Range Crest Trail 79 to Private Seven Brothers – Closed from NFSR 886 Royal John Rd to Black Range Crest Trail 79.

Smoke/Air Quality: The New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire has good information and guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities. Smoke will be visible and settle into the area of Kingston, Hillsboro, Lake Valley, and will also be visible on NM Hwy 152 and Interstate 25. Fire information can be found on nmfireinfo.com or on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7494/ . For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website.