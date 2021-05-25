Corrected: Doagy Fire Tuesday 5/25/2021

Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7485/

Fire Phone 575-519-0103



DOAGY FIRE

Location: Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest Start Date: May 14, 2021 Size: 12,656 acres

Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Timber with grass understory

Total Personnel: 98 Containment: 30%

Resources: 2 type 1 crews, 1 type 3 helicopter, 3 type 6 engines, 1 ambulance, 1 water tender



SUMMARY: The Doagy Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on May 14. The fire acreage is at 12,656 acres and is now at 30% containment. The fire started near Doagy Well in Doagy Canyon of the Gila National Forest. Crews patrolled, monitored, and improved fire lines. Fire suppression repair is near completion on fences and fire lines. Resource demobilization is tentatively scheduled for 5/26/21 and all team members and support infrastructure are tentatively scheduled for 5/27/2021. Anticipated transition will occur on 5/27/2021 at 6:00 am back to the local unit.



SITE VISIT:

A site visit was held on Monday, May 24 and approximately 30 persons were in attendance including members of the communities surrounding the Doagy Fire, Catron County representatives, staffers for both the New Mexico Congressional representatives and the US Congressional representatives, New Mexico State Forestry representatives and several members of the Gila National Forest supervisory staff. While many topics were addressed, the primary focus was on the role of fire in the local environment. Many local residents expressed support for the continued use of fire as a tool and the desire for more acres to be treated in an effort to restore the landscape to historical characteristics.



INCIDENT OBJECTIVES: Ensure firefighter and public safety, Reduce and minimize fire impacts on private and state lands, utility and private infrastructure and values at risk, minimize to the extent possible, the smoke impacts to communities, critical local travel corridors and state highways, On federal lands, maintain fire and its natural role on the landscape where it aligns with suppression objectives.



FIRE BEHAVIOR: Fire behavior was minimal yesterday and was predominately creeping, and smoldering, however, single tree torching was observed.



WEATHER: Dry air will continue to persist over the fire area this upcoming week with single digit minimum relative humidity and poor overnight recoveries. Temperatures will be trending warmer becoming about 5 degrees above seasonal average by late week. Breezy winds expected but no strong wind events expected.



AIR QUALITY: Air quality monitors have been installed and the public is welcomed to review the real time smoke observations by following this link https://app.airsis.com/USFS/UnitMap and searching for USFS 1054 located at Beaverhead Work Center and USFS 1036 which is located in Truth or Consequences.



Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.

SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restriction, including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are acceptable.

For more information follow this link https://bit.ly/30PUxTr or visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.