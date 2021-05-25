New Mexico COVID-19 update: 186 new cases, totaling 202,405 - 052521

Six additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 186 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

31 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in De Baca County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

6 new cases in Valencia County

78 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Four recent deaths:

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Two * deaths >30 days:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,251.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, May. 25 are:

87016 - 24

87121 - 10

88130 - 7

87114 - 6

87031 - 5

87124 - 5

87413 - 5

87401 - 4

88310 - 4

87701 - 3

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Roosevelt County, one in San Juan County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 202,405 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 58,298

Catron County: 95

Chaves County: 8,998

Cibola County: 2,892

Colfax County: 777

Curry County: 5,248

De Baca County: 172

Doña Ana County: 24,825

Eddy County: 6,870

Grant County: 1,718

Guadalupe County: 420

Harding County: 12

Hidalgo County: 363

Lea County: 8,312

Lincoln County: 1,736

Los Alamos County: 529

Luna County: 3,355

McKinley County: 12,334

Mora County: 171

Otero County: 4,016

Quay County: 518

Rio Arriba County: 3,633

Roosevelt County: 1,999

Sandoval County: 12,092

San Juan County: 15,359

San Miguel County: 1,366

Santa Fe County: 10,443

Sierra County: 776

Socorro County: 1,319

Taos County: 1,686

Torrance County: 808

Union County: 254

Valencia County: 6,790

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 446

Otero County Processing Center: 222

Torrance County Detention Facility: 125

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 252

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 133 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 188,174 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Portales

Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

Genesis Rio Rancho Center

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Homes with a Heart Assisted Living - Raven House in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.