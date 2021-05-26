Grant County Manager Charlene Webb submits resignation

Front Page News

By Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: As a member of the audience at the Grant County Commission special meeting Tuesday morning, it was quite surprising to me that the rather significant resignation did not come up at all in the almost 4-hour meeting, not even in commissioner reports.]

Grant County Manager Charlene Webb said she gave a heads up on her decision to resign to Commission Chair Chris Ponce on Monday morning, May 24, 2021.

Webb's contract requires a 60-day written notice of her resignation. She emailed her resignation to each of the commissioners, District 1 Commissioner Chris Ponce, District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas, District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards, District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings and District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne on Monday. She also put a hard copy of her resignation letter in each one's mailbox at the county.

Webb's tenure at the county began in 2014, when she was hired by the then three-person commission of Brett Kasten, Gabriel Ramos and Ron Hall. She hit the ground running after a stint of 12 years as Roosevelt County Manager.

She is a native of Grant County, born and raised in the county. She attended New Mexico State University. She said at the time of her acceptance as Grant County manager that she was happy to be home.

Webb has accepted a new position as county manager for a nearby county—Sierra County, whose county seat is Truth or Consequences.

When asked what she has found fulfilling about her job, she said that a good experience has been taking part in some programs, such as Tu Casa, which was in progress when she arrived. "Being part of Tu Casa and being able to find funding to make it become a reality was rewarding." She also cited the successful bond question, which brought funding to the county for infrastructure needs. "We've brought in a lot of grant projects over the years. We've been able to identify grants to benefit the county. A lot of research and time goes into writing grants, and we don't always have the time."

She showed in her presentation at the special meeting on the programs for addressing mental health and substance abuse issues at the county Detention Center that she has found the RISE (Research, Intervene, Support and Engage) and Stepping Up programs rewarding. "When I see the positive outcomes, it makes me happy."

Webb said she felt like she was not a good fit for this board of commissioners, so she made the decision to resign.

Commissioners were in a Gila Regional Medical Center executive session Tuesday afternoon and unavailable for comment.

However, this morning, The Beat as able to contact Billings and Edwards.

Billings said:  "Losing Charlene Webb as County Manager is a big loss for Grant County. Sierra County made a great choice and just hired quite possibly the most competent and certainly one of the most, if not the most, experienced county managers in the state of New Mexico. I am deeply disappointed that the Grant County Commission as a whole wasn't more appreciative of her work. Her accomplishments were many, and it will be hard to replace her."

Edwards echoed the sentiment and said: "It's a tremendous loss for Grant County."

Webb has been successful in finding replacements for recent departmental head departures. Road Superintendent Earl Moore recently retired. Webb said a former resident, Tim Zamora, will take over the job in August. Michael "Mischa" Larisch resigned recently, and his position has been filled by Priscilla Shoup, a county resident, who previously worked at the Silver City Community Development Department. Larisch's last day is June 3.

