Johnson Fire – Update May 26, 2021

Fire Information: (575) 519-0103

SM.FS.GNFPAO@usda.gov Fire Information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7493/

Location: Johnson Canyon, west of McKenna Park. 11 miles west of Gila Cliff Dwellings, Wilderness Ranger District, Catron County, NM



Start Date: May 20, 2021 Size: ~11300 acres Cause: Lightning



Vegetation: Ponderosa Pine and Grass



Resources: One Interagency Hotshot Crew, one ten-person Handcrew, two ten-person Wildfire Modules, and one Type 3 Helicopter.



Summary: The Johnson Fire is approximately 11,300 acres and is burning on National Forest System lands on the Wilderness Ranger District, Gila National Forest. The suppression strategy for this fire is confine and contain. There has been fire growth on the south, with small runs, backing and flanking, to the head of Mogollon Creek and Little Creek, and to the northeast, to the top of Ring Canyon. Yesterday crews continued to hold and improve fireline in Raw Meat Canyon, and the West Fork Gila River. The plan for today is to continue securing the northwest perimeter and prepare for suppression operations on the West Fork Gila River. Prior Cabin and cultural sites within the planning area will continue to be assessed for protection actions.

Objectives: Provide for public and firefighter safety and allow fire to play its natural role on the landscape. Values at risk are the White Creek Cabin and sensitive aquatic species in the Gila Wilderness.

Safety: Please avoid travelling the following Wilderness trails indicated on the attached map. If you are unsure and want to verify where you may go within the boundaries of the Gila Wilderness, please call 575-536-2250 (M-F 8:00 – 4:00 p.m.) or 575-519-0103 (any time before 9:00 p.m.)



Weather: A drying trend will continue today with warmer temperatures and critical relative humidity dropping into the single digits. No strong wind events are expected. Low potential for plume dominated fire growth.

Smoke/Air Quality: The New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire has good information and guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities. Smoke will visible from NM Highway 15, NM Hwy 35, and US Highway 180, and on the trail system. A smoke monitor has been placed at Gila Center and Lake Roberts to assess smoke impacts.