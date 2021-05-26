Town still good-to-go for July 4 fireworks display

By Roger Lanse

"Yes, chances are good that show will continue to go unless things become extreme and then we will cancel our own show," stated Silver City Fire Chief Milo Lambert to a question by District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr, at the town's May 25, 2021, council meeting. Lambert's hope is that by having the town put on a large fireworks display residents will be less apt to have their own fireworks displays, which Lambert would rather not have due to the severity of the present drought.

Lambert said the town's fireworks display will use licensed fireworks operators, have fire extinguishing equipment on hand, and have a SCFD fire engine on site.

AccordIng to Lambert, the town's fireworks ordinance follows the state's, banning certain types of fireworks including aerial devices and ground audible devices, while allowing cones, sparklers, and smoke bombs. However, within the town these accepted types must be ignited on barren or paved ground. Lighting of any fireworks in town is also banned in certain areas, including historic downtown, Bullard Street from San Vicente Street to College Avenue, Broadway from Hudson Street to Cooper Street, and one block on either side of Bullard Street and Broadway. "We want to proceed with the banning of the fireworks that we can legally ban."

A problem is that those fireworks banned in the town are readily purchased outside of town in Grant County and brought into town, Lambert said.

A resolution for proclaiming that extreme and severe drought conditions exist within the town and a limited ban on the sale and use of certain fireworks was approved by council.

Allison Waterman was proclaimed to the honorary post of Silver City Poet Laureate for the two years 2021-2023.

Councilors reminded residents to drive safely and courteously and to be careful when using fireworks. Additionally, District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith mentioned that 56 percent of Grand County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and District 3 Councilor Jose Ray stated he has changed his mind and received his initial COVID-19 vaccination.

Silver City Police Department Chief Freddy Portillo spoke to council about the legalization of the marijuana issue. "I wanted to discuss the HB2 Cannabis Regulation Act. What we've been trying to do is prepare in advance when it comes to reports. I met with the district attorney, Mr. Renteria, last Thursday." "Right now, we don't really have real set guidance or guidelines as far as enforcing the Cannabis Regulation Act itself. But we do know it's a work in progress – it's going to be a case-by-case basis. Decisions by the courts are going to have a lot to do with it. I do know they've established a Cannabis Regulation Act Committee," Portillo said. "Really no set guidance from that committee that I've gotten yet."

Some indications of when businesses may be shut down and fines assessed as a result of violations of the cannabis law have been discussed, Portillo said, and language is in the act for the town to set up its own laws and ordinances. According to the act, those under the age of 21 may not possess marijuana or enter into an establishment which sells it.

Portillo then went into DWI arrests stating that in 2019 the town had 65, in 2020 – 86, and so far in 2021 through April – 47. "The reason for that spike is that we're seeing a lot of impaired drivers under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, a mix. To get ahead of that, we sent several officers to a state-sponsored Advanced Roadside Impairment Driving Enforcement (class), which provided skills and training for officers in the field."

A problem with stopping suspected impaired drivers, Portillo said, is that there is no device to measure the amount of marijuana in the driver's system as there is for alcohol and there is no set standard for marijuana as there is for alcohol.

Portillo stated, two officers just graduated from the Drug Recognition Expert Training Program, a three-week rigorous course to better prepare them when making traffic stops on impaired drivers. They will be able to conduct tests after an arrest and better determine what drugs are influencing the driver. The training will allow them to assist other officers do tests to determine impairment.

Portillo stated he will continue to have regular meetings with the district attorney regarding the enforcement of this act.