Doagy Fire - Wednesday 5/26/2021

Wednesday 5/26/2021
Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com
Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7485/
Fire Phone 575-519-0103

DOAGY FIRE
Location: Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest Start Date: May 14, 2021 Size: 12,785 acres
Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Timber with grass understory
Total Personnel: 75 Containment: 30%
Resources: 3 type 6 engines, 1 ambulance

SUMMARY:

The Doagy Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on May 14. The fire acreage is at 12,785 acres and is now at 30% containment. The fire started near Doagy Well in Doagy Canyon of the Gila National Forest. Crews patrolled, monitored, and improved fire lines. Fire suppression repair is near completion on fences and fire lines and will be completed today. Significant resource demobilization occurred the morning of 5/26/21 and all team members and support infrastructure are tentatively scheduled for 5/27/2021. Anticipated transition will occur on 5/27/2021 at 6:00 a.m. back to the local unit.

INCIDENT OBJECTIVES: Ensure firefighter and public safety, Reduce and minimize fire impacts on private and state lands, utility and private infrastructure and values at risk, minimize to the extent possible, the smoke impacts to communities, critical local travel corridors and state highways, On federal lands, maintain fire and its natural role on the landscape where it aligns with suppression objectives.

FIRE BEHAVIOR: Fire behavior was minimal yesterday and was predominately creeping, and smoldering, however, single tree torching was observed.

WEATHER: Single digit minimum relative humidity and poor overnight recoveries. Temperatures will be trending warmer becoming about 5 degrees above seasonal average by late week. This will keep the Haines Index 5 to 6 most afternoons. Breezy winds expected but no strong wind events expected.

AIR QUALITY: Smoke impacts to residents living near the fire area is extremely minimal, however smoke from the Johnson Fire has settled in the valley that the Doagy had been impacting Air quality monitors have been installed and the public is welcomed to review the real time smoke observations by following this link https://app.airsis.com/USFS/UnitMap and searching for USFS 1054 located at Beaverhead Work Center, USFS 1036 is located in Truth or Consequences.

Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.
SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restriction, including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are acceptable.
For more information follow this link https://bit.ly/30PUxTr or visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.

