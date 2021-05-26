New Mexico COVID-19 update: 167 new cases, totaling 202,570 - 052621

Three additional COVID-19 deaths



SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 167 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

33 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Colfax County

1 new case in Curry County

21 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Luna County

1 new case in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

13 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

8 new cases in Valencia County

32 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility



The Department of Health on Wednesday reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Two Recent deaths:

A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County.



One death >30 days:

A female in her 70s* from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.



*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,254.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May. 26 are:

87016 - 36

87401 - 8

87031 - 7

87120 - 6

87121 - 6

87507 - 6

87575 - 6

87112 - 5

87114 - 5

88130 - 5

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included one case that has been identified as a duplicate in Santa Fe County; and one case in Santa Fe County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 202,570 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 58,339

Catron County: 95

Chaves County: 9,004

Cibola County: 2,892

Colfax County: 779

Curry County: 5,249

De Baca County: 172

Doña Ana County: 24,847

Eddy County: 6,870

Grant County: 1,718

Guadalupe County: 421

Harding County: 12

Hidalgo County: 363

Lea County: 8,312

Lincoln County: 1,736

Los Alamos County: 529

Luna County: 3,356

McKinley County: 12,335

Mora County: 171

Otero County: 4,018

Quay County: 518

Rio Arriba County: 3,645

Roosevelt County: 2,004

Sandoval County: 12,094

San Juan County: 15,378

San Miguel County: 1,366

Santa Fe County: 10,445

Sierra County: 776

Socorro County: 1,319

Taos County: 1,687

Torrance County: 815

Union County: 254

Valencia County: 6,798

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 446

Otero County Processing Center: 222

Torrance County Detention Facility: 157

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 252

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 130 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 188,333 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Autumn Blessings Assisted Living

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Home Portales

Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Genesis Rio Rancho Center

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

McKinley Care Center

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

SeniorCare LLC in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.