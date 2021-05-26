New Mexico COVID-19 update: 167 new cases, totaling 202,570 - 052621
Three additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 167 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
33 new cases in Bernalillo County
6 new cases in Chaves County
2 new cases in Colfax County
1 new case in Curry County
21 new cases in Doña Ana County
1 new case in Guadalupe County
1 new case in Luna County
1 new case in McKinley County
2 new cases in Otero County
12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
5 new cases in Roosevelt County
4 new cases in Sandoval County
19 new cases in San Juan County
13 new cases in Santa Fe County
1 new case in Taos County
5 new cases in Torrance County
8 new cases in Valencia County
32 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Two Recent deaths:
A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
A female in her 70s from Eddy County.
One death >30 days:
A female in her 70s* from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,254.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May. 26 are:
87016 - 36
87401 - 8
87031 - 7
87120 - 6
87121 - 6
87507 - 6
87575 - 6
87112 - 5
87114 - 5
88130 - 5
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included one case that has been identified as a duplicate in Santa Fe County; and one case in Santa Fe County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 202,570 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 58,339
Catron County: 95
Chaves County: 9,004
Cibola County: 2,892
Colfax County: 779
Curry County: 5,249
De Baca County: 172
Doña Ana County: 24,847
Eddy County: 6,870
Grant County: 1,718
Guadalupe County: 421
Harding County: 12
Hidalgo County: 363
Lea County: 8,312
Lincoln County: 1,736
Los Alamos County: 529
Luna County: 3,356
McKinley County: 12,335
Mora County: 171
Otero County: 4,018
Quay County: 518
Rio Arriba County: 3,645
Roosevelt County: 2,004
Sandoval County: 12,094
San Juan County: 15,378
San Miguel County: 1,366
Santa Fe County: 10,445
Sierra County: 776
Socorro County: 1,319
Taos County: 1,687
Torrance County: 815
Union County: 254
Valencia County: 6,798
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 445
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 446
Otero County Processing Center: 222
Torrance County Detention Facility: 157
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 252
Lea County Correctional Facility: 762
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128
Otero County Prison Facility: 473
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219
Roswell Correctional Center: 229
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
As of today, there are 130 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 188,333 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
Autumn Blessings Assisted Living
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Clovis
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Home Portales
Casa de Oro in Las Cruces
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Genesis Rio Rancho Center
Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
McKinley Care Center
The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
SeniorCare LLC in Albuquerque
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City
The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque
Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.