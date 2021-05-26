Grant County Commission hears multiple presentations at special meeting 052521

[This is part 1 of a multi-part series on the Grant County Commission special meeting on May 25, 2021.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

With no public input at the special meeting, the Grant County Commission at the meeting on May 25, 2021, which replaced a regularly scheduled work session, due to a required action item, recognized Health Promotions Team Leader Michele Giese on her retirement after 25 years with the New Mexico Department of Health in Silver City.

District 3 Commissioner, who had requested the recognition, said she has worked with Giese for years and wanted to recognize Giese's "many outstanding achievements, more that I have time to talk about." She mentioned Giese's part-time and full-time work at the department and mentioned a few of them, including Giese being instrumental in organizing the Emergency Protection Orders program for the Sixth Judicial District, serving as a board member and volunteer for Penny Park, helping facilitate the Domestic Violence Task Force and the Food Pantry Coalition. She also worked on the Bicycle Trails Master Plan, the Big Ditch Master Plan, Boston Hill and the Copper Trails project in Santa Clara. She has participated in every health-related program in Grant County, including Jump into Summer, Red Hot Children's Fiesta and "she never once said no, when I asked for help with the Healthy Kids, Healthy Community initiatives. During the pandemic, she worked tirelessly on the Grant County Coronavirus Task Force. She never stopped advocating for public health in Grant County. She is the consummate team player and would be the first to tell you that none of this would have happened without the help of her colleagues and volunteers…. What she has done along with her prior and retired colleagues have made a priceless contribution to the health and wellbeing of Grant County. From my heart, Michele, thank you."

Assessor Raul Turrieta asked to say "one word," which turned into many. He lauded her for her organization and participation in the monthly hikes of the Grant County Trails Group and teased her about the time she lost her Chihuahuas on a trail when they took off back to the parking lot after a couple of miniature donkeys joined the hike.

Don Turner next gave a presentation on what he would like to see happen at the Bataan Memorial at Bataan Memorial Park. "It started out being personal about the guys from here who went over [to World War II in the Pacific Theater] in 1941. Less than half came back from the Bataan Death March. Their story needs to be told." He said one survivor said that a person would have to conjure up the worst diabolic nightmare you could think of, and "we withstood it for more than 4 ½ years."

"A lot of relatives of those who did not come back and those of the survivors are still here," Turner said. "I would like to make the memorial personal, with individual stories being told."

He showed the commissioners a photo from which was taken the painting at the memorial, which has deteriorated over time. "Thirty-seven of the guys in the photo came back, 32 didn't." He noted that it says at the memorial the photo was taken in the Philippines, when in reality it was taken at Fort Bliss before the 200th Coast Artillery shipped out. "A lot of their relatives don't know what they went through."

Turner said he would like a lot of walls, with pictures of the people, a little story, and "I would like to put up six pieces, the six phases of Bataan. One of the fight, one is the march, the third one is the freight cars, then the prisoner-of-war camps, then the hell-ships and the aftermath."

County Manager Charlene Webb said the commissioners had renderings of the story in their packets.

Turner said one survivor said the freight cars were the worst, because 100 people were jammed into a car that was designed to hold 40. Because they were only able to stand up, many died standing up. He also noted that their training consisted of training with brooms, so when they got to Luzon, they discovered they were using ammunition and arms left over from World War I and a lot of it was corroded. They also resorted to eating horses, and then finally they ate rats, ants, monkeys, whatever they could find.

He talked about the hell-ships and how they were packed into Japanese ships. Because there was no way to let the Americans know that American prisoners-of-war were in the ships, a lot of the ships were torpedoed. "We lost a lot more guys in the hell-ships than in the battle and march."

Turner said he wanted to replace the painting wall with plaster on cinder block to 8 feet in height. "Anywhere there are walls, I would like to put the pictures of the fellows and their stories. Eight sets of brothers went overseas together and only one set returned. Others lost one of the brothers."

About a picture of the wall of names of those serving that was set up in front of the Silver City Museum to show who was overseas fighting World War II and those who had died, Turner said supposedly it had been stored after the war, but nobody knows where it is now. "I want to make the Bataan Memorial more personal," he said as he choked up. "Sorry, I get emotional. I want people to see the wall and get emotional, too."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said that Turner has very good ideas, "but money will be an issue. The wall there now is failing and some people who were part of the Bataan Death March are not on it. Don told me that J&J Signs said the photo can be enlarged and that little bits of history on individuals can be put on the walls. I would like to see something more permanent, that can maybe be phased."

Turner noted that the kiosks are falling apart, too.

Edwards said she believes the county has $50,000 to go toward the project. Billings said he thinks the architect can help with an estimate of how much it will cost.

"Next April 2022 is the 80th anniversary of the battle and march," Turner said. "I think we should have something up by then. Some of the higher ups in the 80th Coast Artillery have said they would like to participate in an anniversary celebration."

Webb said she has been very open to Turner's ideas. "I like the idea of individual stories and photos. I would like to reach out to a local architect on designing it and getting it done. It would be great to have it up for the anniversary. I think it is something that can be accomplished within a year. I suggest going to the architect and drawing it to scale."

Turner suggested laminated aluminum for photos and stories. He got an estimate, and it is about $22 a square foot. He said, with some of the prices, he thought it could be done for about plus or minus $100,000, which "I don't think is bad at all."

Edwards said with the $50,000, "I trust the county manager has ideas on how to get to the $100,000. I think we should give the county manager the go-ahead."

Turner said he could get some fundraisers started. "If it's systems go, I can start getting fundraisers going."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said Turner had given them quite a polished presentation, and it was very impressive.

Turner said he has just read a book by Sgt. Calvin Graef, who was one of five survivors of a hell-ship out of the 1,800 on the ship.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce thanked Turner for the presentation. "You and Commissioner Billings and the county manager get this going."

Turner said he was pleased to do it and thanked them for allowing him to present.

The next couple of presentations in the following article will include one from the Coronavirus Task Force and another from Workforce Solutions.