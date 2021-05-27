Drummond and Trujillo Fires Update May 27, 2021

Location: The Drummond Fire is one mile south of Emory Pass and the Trujillo Fire is one mile south of the Drummond Fire on the Gila National Forest, Black Range Ranger District, Sierra County, NM

Start Date: May 19, 2021 Size: Approximately 115 acres Cause: Lightning

Summary: The Drummond fire is anticipated to remain active today and throughout the night due to poor relative humidity recoveries. Continued weather conditions of single digit humidity, high temperatures, and strong winds, have allowed the fire to slowly and steadily move, but still within the 2013 Silver fire perimeter. Motorists travelling along Interstate 25 will likely see smoke and possible nighttime flames from fire activity on the Drummond Fire.

The Trujillo fire has not produced smoke for four days, but we remain observant for any activity.

Due to increased movement of the fire and as a contingency to keep the fire from crossing Highway 152, crews yesterday began clearing dead snags and brush along Highway 152 and will continue for several days. NMDOT has closed NM Highway 152 between milepost 40 just outside Kingston to mile post 28 which is uphill from the Iron Creek Campground, until 8 a. m. Saturday May 29. This closure is to allow firefighters to safely remove dead trees and brush without risk of harming passing motorists and firefighters working along the road.

Objectives:

Currently the primary objectives include minimizing the impact of fire, and falling snags on fire fighters, public safety, and protecting natural resources.

Closures: Black Range Crest Trail 79 – Closed from NM Highway 152 south to National Forest Road (NFRS) 886. Royal John Rd., Grandview Trail 146 – Closed from NFSR 523 Silver Creek Rd. to Black Range Crest Trail 79. Trujillo Trail 134 – Closed from Black Range Crest Trail 79 to Private Seven Brothers – Closed from NFSR 886 Royal John Rd to Black Range Crest Trail 79. State Highway 152 between mileposts 28 and 40.

Smoke/Air Quality: The New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire has good information and guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities. Smoke will be visible and settle into the area of Kingston, Hillsboro, Lake Valley, and will also be visible on NM Hwy 152 and Interstate 25.

Fire information can be found on nmfireinfo.com or on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7494/.

For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website.