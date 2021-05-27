Grant County Commission heard more presentations at special meeting 052521, part 2

[Editor’s Note: This is part 2 of the special meeting on May 25, 2021, most of which focused on presentations.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The Grant County Commission special meeting on May 25, 2021, was originally supposed to be the second work session of the month, so presentations could be given. However, an action item, the approval of the preliminary fiscal year 2022 budget needed to be approved, so the session was changed to a special meeting. Same cast of characters, just a slightly different designation.

The first article in the series covered the recognition of Michele Giese on her retirement after 25 years with the Grant County Department of Health Office. The second was a presentation from Don Turner on renovating the deteriorating Bataan Memorial Wall at Bataan Memorial Park. The report can be read at: https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/65177-grant-county-commission-hears-multiple-presentations-at-special-meeting-052521

This second article will cover the Coronavirus Task Force latest update by Jeff Fell, Silver City assistant fire chief and emergency manager, and a report from Yvette Bayless of the local Workforce Connections office.

Fell reported that the percentage of New Mexicans vaccinated is at 54.6. Grant County, as of the beginning of this week, was at 55.9 percent fully vaccinated, with 63.2 percent having received at least one dose. “I’m confident we can get to the 60 percent fully vaccinated by June 30. Grant County is one of only 10 counties in the state meeting the governor’s goal. I want to give kudos to everyone who has gotten us here. We had five days without a case reported in Grant County, with the last reported on May 19.” [Editor’s Note: one case was reported on Wednesday, May 26, and two cases today, May 27.]

He noted the vaccination effort was transitioning from demand to available. The local Health Department officer will be receiving a super-cold freezer so instead of having to get the supply from Las Cruces and because it is thawed it must be used with five days, the super-cold freezer will allow the area to keep a fully frozen supply on hand.

Fell said Hidalgo Medical Services had opened a Covid Clinic at 1304 32nd Street, where a person can walk in to get tested or receive the vaccine. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I think that will be the model for the foreseeable future,” Fell said.

“I want to announce a Summer Safety event at Gough Park, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” he continued. “The National Guard will team up with DOH to offer all three of the vaccines, the two-shot Pfizer, which is approved for those down to age 12, the two-shot Moderna and the one-shot Johnson and Johnson. Plus, this will be like any normal summer event at the park, with Silver City Fire, Silver City Police and Grant County Sheriff’s departments there with their mascots, including Sparky and the D.A.R.E lion. The police department will host a bicycle safety course, and free bicycle helmets will be available for kids.”

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne thanked Fell for all his work.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings also thanked Fell and thanked HMS for setting up the new Covid clinic.

Yvette Bayless of the Workforce Connections office said she wanted to talk about their programming. “I always say we are New Mexico’s best-kept secret. I would like to get away from that. The program that I run is called We are One. It’s part of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The program is designed to help workers access education, get help with resume building, do a job search, get a skills assessment. We have on-the-job training, youth programs and support services.”

She said one of the biggest barriers for job seekers is general life obstacles, such as child care and transportation. “We have support services. We can even pay for an auto repair. If the person is traveling more than 25 miles to get to work, they can get travel reimbursements. We can provide interview clothing, internet access, and help get individual training accounts set up to help with tuition assistance. We partner with universities for training. We can fund up to $15,000 toward a degree. We can provide the difference between financial aid and what it actually costs to get a degree. With on-the-job training, we can utilize it for small businesses to get reimbursed for up to 75 percent of a salary, while the person is getting trained. We cover seven counties in the southwest area.”

Bayless said eligibility includes having the right to work in the U.S. and being 18 or older for adult programs. “We serve priority populations, veterans, low-income and those making less than $32.50 an hour. We have partnerships with Freeport, which was especially relevant during the furloughs last year. We worked with Western New Mexico University and Freeport to offer a drive-up, kind of virtual job fair. It was very successful. Right now, we’re working with CHI (Center for Health Innovations). We are working with medical facilities for recruiting and retaining employees in Grant County. There is a lot of funding for medical services. We work with Western to create training courses. We are also working with the Chamber of Commerce and adult learners at Western. Better Cities is working to develop a workforce to recruit businesses and other initiatives into the county. The film industry is huge in New Mexico. We are working on training and developing local talent. Please take this information back to your constituents.”

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce, who had invited Bayless to speak to the commissioners, said he appreciated her presentation.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said: “I learned a bunch of stuff. But I question the threshhold of $32.50 an hour. There are not many people in Grant County making $32.50 an hour, so the majority of employees could benefit from the programs.”

Bayless said since the program began last June, “we have invested more than $170,000 in Grant County alone.”

Browne asked if the on-the-job training was only for the trades.

Bayless said actually factory work would not fit the parameters of the program. “It’s to upgrade skills. We are looking to get people trained up to be a team leader or in management.”

The next article will cover presentations from several people talking about the Continuum of Service in Grant County.