Grant County Commission heard more presentations at special meeting 052521, part 2

Front Page News

[Editor’s Note: This is part 2 of the special meeting on May 25, 2021, most of which focused on presentations.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The Grant County Commission special meeting on May 25, 2021, was originally supposed to be the second work session of the month, so presentations could be given. However, an action item, the approval of the preliminary fiscal year 2022 budget needed to be approved, so the session was changed to a special meeting. Same cast of characters, just a slightly different designation.

The first article in the series covered the recognition of Michele Giese on her retirement after 25 years with the Grant County Department of Health Office. The second was a presentation from Don Turner on renovating the deteriorating Bataan Memorial Wall at Bataan Memorial Park. The report can be read at: https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/65177-grant-county-commission-hears-multiple-presentations-at-special-meeting-052521

This second article will cover the Coronavirus Task Force latest update by Jeff Fell, Silver City assistant fire chief and emergency manager, and a report from Yvette Bayless of the local Workforce Connections office.

Fell reported that the percentage of New Mexicans vaccinated is at 54.6. Grant County, as of the beginning of this week, was at 55.9 percent fully vaccinated, with 63.2 percent having received at least one dose. “I’m confident we can get to the 60 percent fully vaccinated by June 30. Grant County is one of only 10 counties in the state meeting the governor’s goal. I want to give kudos to everyone who has gotten us here. We had five days without a case reported in Grant County, with the last reported on May 19.” [Editor’s Note: one case was reported on Wednesday, May 26, and two cases today, May 27.]

He noted the vaccination effort was transitioning from demand to available. The local Health Department officer will be receiving a super-cold freezer so instead of having to get the supply from Las Cruces and because it is thawed it must be used with five days, the super-cold freezer will allow the area to keep a fully frozen supply on hand.

Fell said Hidalgo Medical Services had opened a Covid Clinic at 1304 32nd Street, where a person can walk in to get tested or receive the vaccine. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I think that will be the model for the foreseeable future,” Fell said. 

“I want to announce a Summer Safety event at Gough Park, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” he continued. “The National Guard will team up with DOH to offer all three of the vaccines, the two-shot Pfizer, which is approved for those down to age 12, the two-shot Moderna and the one-shot Johnson and Johnson. Plus, this will be like any normal summer event at the park, with Silver City Fire, Silver City Police and Grant County Sheriff’s departments there with their mascots, including Sparky and the D.A.R.E lion. The police department will host a bicycle safety course, and free bicycle helmets will be available for kids.”

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne thanked Fell for all his work.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings also thanked Fell and thanked HMS for setting up the new Covid clinic.

Yvette Bayless of the Workforce Connections office said she wanted to talk about their programming. “I always say we are New Mexico’s best-kept secret. I would like to get away from that. The program that I run is called We are One. It’s part of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The program is designed to help workers access education, get help with resume building, do a job search, get a skills assessment. We have on-the-job training, youth programs and support services.”

She said one of the biggest barriers for job seekers is general life obstacles, such as child care and transportation. “We have support services. We can even pay for an auto repair. If the person is traveling more than 25 miles to get to work, they can get travel reimbursements. We can provide interview clothing, internet access, and help get individual training accounts set up to help with tuition assistance. We partner with universities for training. We can fund up to $15,000 toward a degree. We can provide the difference between financial aid and what it actually costs to get a degree. With on-the-job training, we can utilize it for small businesses to get reimbursed for up to 75 percent of a salary, while the person is getting trained. We cover seven counties in the southwest area.”

Bayless said eligibility includes having the right to work in the U.S. and being 18 or older for adult programs. “We serve priority populations, veterans, low-income and those making less than $32.50 an hour. We have partnerships with Freeport, which was especially relevant during the furloughs last year. We worked with Western New Mexico University and Freeport to offer a drive-up, kind of virtual job fair. It was very successful. Right now, we’re working with CHI (Center for Health Innovations). We are working with medical facilities for recruiting and retaining employees in Grant County. There is a lot of funding for medical services. We work with Western to create training courses. We are also working with the Chamber of Commerce and adult learners at Western. Better Cities is working to develop a workforce to recruit businesses and other initiatives into the county. The film industry is huge in New Mexico. We are working on training and developing local talent. Please take this information back to your constituents.”

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce, who had invited Bayless to speak to the commissioners, said he appreciated her presentation.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said: “I learned a bunch of stuff. But I question the threshhold of $32.50 an hour. There are not many people in Grant County making $32.50 an hour, so the majority of employees could benefit from the programs.”

Bayless said since the program began last June, “we have invested more than $170,000 in Grant County alone.”

Browne asked if the on-the-job training was only for the trades.

Bayless said actually factory work would not fit the parameters of the program. “It’s to upgrade skills. We are looking to get people trained up to be a team leader or in management.”

The next article will cover presentations from several people talking about the Continuum of Service in Grant County. 

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top