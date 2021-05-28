Drummond and Trujillo Fires Update: May 28, 2021

Announcement: NM State highway 152 will reopen today at 7:00 p.m. for holiday weekend traffic.

Location: The Drummond Fire is one mile south of Emory Pass and the Trujillo Fire is one mile south of the Drummond Fire on the Gila National Forest, Black Range Ranger District, Sierra County, NM

Start Date: May 19, 2021 Size: Approximately 130 acres Cause: Lightning

Summary: The Drummond Fire received a small amount of precipitation yesterday morning along with increased humidity which suppressed the fires growth until mid-afternoon. Fuels dried by afternoon and the fire began some movement along with a substantial amount of smoke. By evening the fires footprint had increased by about 15 acres.

Today weather conditions are expected to be less moist without the morning cloud cover. Fire activity will be elevated throughout the day and likely will continue to be active through the night with only slight humidity recovery.

The Trujillo Fire still has not produced smoke, but we remain observant for any activity.

Crews continued yesterday clearing dead snags and brush along Highway 152 along with a short stretch of fire line near Emory Pass that will provide a further contingency buffer should the fire ultimately challenge the upper portion of Highway 152 near the pass. The work along the road will continue thru today while Highway 152 remains closed for public and fire fighter safety but will reopen at 7 p.m. today for the holiday weekend. Fire fighters will remain working in the area constructing contingency lines

Objectives:

Currently fire managers primary objectives include minimizing the impact of fire and falling snags on fire fighters, public safety for area residents, and protecting natural resources.

Closures: Black Range Crest Trail 79 – Closed from NM Highway 152 south to National Forest Road (NFRS) 886. Royal John Rd., Grandview Trail 146 – Closed from NFSR 523 Silver Creek Rd. to Black Range Crest Trail 79. Trujillo Trail 134 – Closed from Black Range Crest Trail 79 to Private Seven Brothers – Closed from NFSR 886 Royal John Rd to Black Range Crest Trail 79. State Highway 152 between mileposts 28 and 40 until 7 p.m. today.

Smoke/Air Quality: The New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire has good information and guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities. Smoke will be visible and could settle into the canyons around Kingston, Hillsboro, and Lake Valley. It will also be visible on NM Hwy 152 and Interstate 25. A smoke monitor will be installed near Kingston and should be operational this afternoon.

Fire information can be found on nmfireinfo.com or on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7494/.

For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website.