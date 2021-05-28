Doagy Fire – May 28, 2021

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7485/

Location: Northeast of Beaverhead Administrative site; near Doagy and Corduroy Canyons, Catron County, NM.

Start: May 14, 2021 Cause: Lightning

Vegetation: Timber with grass understory Containment: 86%

Resources: 17 personnel, including three Type 6 engines



Summary: The Doagy Fire is burning on National Forest System lands on the Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest. The Doagy Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on May 14. The fire acreage is at 12,785 acres and is now at 86% containment. The fire started near Doagy Well in Doagy Canyon of the Gila National Forest. Crews patrolled, monitored, and improved fire lines.



INCIDENT OBJECTIVES: Ensure firefighter and public safety. Reduce and minimize fire impacts on private and state lands, utility and private infrastructure and values at risk, minimize to the extent possible, the smoke impacts to communities, critical local travel corridors and state highways, On federal lands, maintain fire and its natural role on the landscape where it aligns with suppression objectives.



FIRE BEHAVIOR:

Fire behavior was minimal yesterday and was predominately creeping, and smoldering, however, single tree torching was observed. There are numerous unburned pockets of fuel within the interior that will continue to smolder and produce smoke until significant moisture is received



WEATHER: Expected fire weather is warm and dry and occasionally breezy with single digit to low teen humidities through Tuesday. Winds will remain below critical thresholds for fire weather warnings or red flag alerts.



AIR QUALITY: Smoke impacts to residents living near the fire area is minimal, however smoke from the Johnson Fire can settle in the evening and early morning. Air quality monitors can be viewed at https://app.airsis.com/USFS/UnitMap -- USFS 1054 is located at Beaverhead Work Center and USFS 1036 is located in Truth or Consequences. Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.



SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restriction, including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch is acceptable. For more information visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.