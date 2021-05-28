New Mexico COVID-19 update: 124 new cases, totaling 202,821 - 052821

Six additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 124 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

31 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

2 new cases in Curry County

13 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Two recent deaths:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

Four* deaths >30 days:

A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 70s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Silver City Care Center in Silver City.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 20s from Mora County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,263.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, May 28 are:

87124 - 7

87401 - 7

88435 - 7

87413 - 6

87120 - 5

87402 - 5

87031 - 4

87114 - 4

87121 - 4

88012 - 4

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included one case in San Juan County that has been identified as duplicates - these have now been corrected. Three case previously reported in Doña Ana County has been determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center and is now reported as such. One death reported on Feb. 25 of a male in his 30s from McKinley County was not due to COVID infection and has been corrected. Another death reported on Dec. 15 of a male in his 60s from Bernalillo County was not due to COVID infection and has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 202,821 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 58,408

Catron County: 95

Chaves County: 9,013

Cibola County: 2,893

Colfax County: 781

Curry County: 5,252

De Baca County: 172

Doña Ana County: 24,865

Eddy County: 6,876

Grant County: 1,720

Guadalupe County: 429

Harding County: 12

Hidalgo County: 363

Lea County: 8,314

Lincoln County: 1,740

Los Alamos County: 529

Luna County: 3,356

McKinley County: 12,339

Mora County: 171

Otero County: 4,027

Quay County: 519

Rio Arriba County: 3,663

Roosevelt County: 2,007

Sandoval County: 12,105

San Juan County: 15,426

San Miguel County: 1,368

Santa Fe County: 10,446

Sierra County: 778

Socorro County: 1,322

Taos County: 1,687

Torrance County: 826

Union County: 254

Valencia County: 6,806

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 446

Otero County Processing Center: 225

Torrance County Detention Facility: 157

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 253

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 109 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 188,743 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Portales

Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

Genesis Rio Rancho Center

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Homes with a Heart Assisted Living - Raven House in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.