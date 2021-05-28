Grant County Commission special meeting, presentations continued part 3, 052521

[Editor's Note: This is part 3 of a multi-part series on the special meeting of May 25, 2021]

By Mary Alice Murphy

This third part of a Grant County Commission special meeting held on May 25, 2021, continues the presentations. The previous two articles can be read at: https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/65177-grant-county-commission-hears-multiple-presentations-at-special-meeting-052521 and https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/65185-grant-county-commission-heard-more-presentations-at-special-meeting-052521-part-2.

This portion will cover the several presenters on the Continuum of Service in Grant County for Behavioral and Mental Health Care and Substance Abuse. Presenters included Hidalgo Medical Services Chief Executive Officer Dan Otero, Dr. Mac Knight of Coker Group, contractor Chris DeBolt and Grant County Manager Charlene Webb.

Otero said: "It's been a long year, but I want to thank Manager Webb for taking a leadership role in this continuum of service. The pandemic exposed the strengths of the program, as well as the weaknesses. Grant County came through to beat this thing. We have met a lot of challenges. During the pandemic a lot of lives have been lost to undetected cancers and behavioral health issues. I want to introduce Dr. Mac Knight, senior vice president and chief medical officer of the Coker Group. I've been working with this group for a decade or more. Early in 2021, HMS is trying to work with everyone. We started by looking at restoring the Gila Regional Medical Center Behavioral Health Unit. I would like to thank Silver City Emergency Manager Jeff Fell as well."

Max Rieboldt, President/CEO of the Coker Group, said he was honored to be working with HMS and GRMC.

Dr. Knight said what he wanted to do was summarize the work they've done around Silver City this year. "The problem was whether or not the Behavioral Health Unit should be open. We realized the crucial questions were much broader than that specific unit." He said the pandemic made gaps in services even more visible.

"Behavioral health is a problem across the country," Knight said. "We decided to focus on, with the approval of Dan and the Gila Regional governing board, looking at how those services that related to behavioral health might be better integrated and coordinated throughout the community. We wanted to do a thorough analysis to look at the gaps, through a quantifiable analysis and a quality analysis. A lot of the evaluation was in individual interviews. Our conclusions included not only the analyses but data. We have data for all our conclusions. Not much of what we say will be surprising to you, but at least it is objective and quantified. The area is rural, poor, with people of lower incomes. New Mexico is the third poorest state. There are a lot of homeless, and high unemployment and a lot of elderly, with many that suffer from dementia. Many people are uninsured, and in clinic visits patients present with high anxiety, depression and trauma, which is among the highest in the state. Alcohol deaths are high in the region. The region has few primary care providers, few prescribing psychologists and only one psychiatrist. During our evaluation we found some areas to prioritize. No. 1 is crisis intervention and stabilization of those that experience a mental health crisis, especially those arising from substance use disorders; No. 2 is the needs for residential outpatient treatment facilities, especially for those with methamphetamine addiction. No. 3 is care for the elderly, especially those with dementia, and their caretakers. No. 4 is long term, acute care for those suffering from chronic psychiatric disorders, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disease."

He said despite the overview he just gave, there are a tremendous number of organizations, agencies and individuals who are working to help solve the problem. "One of the problems we run up against and it certainly exists in Silver City is that they are in siloes. The problem of siloes in health care is tremendous. But if you take into consideration behavioral health providers, and those outside the medical field, whether they are law enforcement, prisons, justice system, they get involved and the siloes multiply. Our recommendation is to have the leaders work to form a clinically integrated network, specifically for behavioral health. Clinical integration is a methodology that involves trying to bring disparate pockets of providers together and allow them to provide integrated and coordinated care to anyone needing it."

Knight said creating the clinically integrated network will require a lot of guidance from people, as it's both a clinical process and a legal process to set up an independent group made up of the key players in the community who are responsible. It would be an independent corporate structure, although not expected to be revenue-generating. However, it needs governance, guidelines and strategic planning."

He emphasized that crisis intervention in substance abuse is the highest priority. "I feel the clinically integrated network could work well in this area and have a positive impact. In fact, integration could bring savings among entities. Some crises call for law enforcement. The network channels patients to the right resource, and the justice system is a final resort. This type of program could alleviate treatment from becoming punitive. If you were to take this on, looking at initiatives, such as crisis intervention, we believe a clinically integrated network could benefit the community. However, other options exist, such as outsourcing the initiative to a third party. We won't get into the details this morning. Max Rieboldt and I are available to answer any questions."

Otero introduced Chris DeBolt, who is currently working with the RISE (Research, Intervene, Support and Engage) Program as a contractor.

DeBolt said: "I want to thank (County Manager) Charlene Webb and (Detention Center Administrator) Mike Carillo for seeing the benefits of this program for inmates. We started it as a pilot program here, and we're closing in on our final year of the pilot. The county and the state learned a lot over the years, and now nine New Mexico counties are using the program. Covid-19 put kinks into the program, but we've kept it going. The primary purpose of it is to serve those who are incarcerated in order to cut recidivism. The program is entirely voluntary. The state learned that jail systems are a moving target. We're working on continuing funding. We have two more years of budget, which will bring us to four years. We are planning some individual resources. We broker services with the Adult Parole and Probation Office. The Stepping Up program is also a vehicle for change. We have gotten language put into court decisions that the client be evaluated. We are the first out of nine counties to have a sanctioned program. We've gotten buy in from the district attorney, law enforcement and the justice system. Western New Mexico University's School of Social work is involved. We have 28 different agencies as partners. I applaud Charlene and Mike. Right now, our team is the county manager, the detention center administrator and the RISE coordinator. Next year, we will have more hours for the coordinator and more space, as well as a full-time alcohol or substance abuse counselor. We will look at community treatment services. We will work on an informal approach to trauma. We are looking at people's needs to get their resiliency back. We need peer support done right. The service is reimbursable, and we are always happy to hear when someone says: 'I changed my life.' What is offered outside the detention center is also important. We support them inside and outside. We help them get an ID or insurance. The partnerships we've made seem to be working right. Peer support is the way things are going. This kind of work can be life-changing. Since 2019, 34 people have entered the RISE program. An individual who came in last September and was released in February is now working with SPIN (Supporting People In Need) and another learned that he didn't lose his parental rights and became the supervisor of a landscaping crew. A person who came into the program in December and was released in April is now full time on a construction crew. We appreciate the county support for this program. People can change their lives."

Webb said her portion of the presentation would go back to 2017, when the county introduced the Stepping Up Program to reduce the number of behavioral health issues in the jail, which include mental health issues, substance abuse or both. About 70 percent to 80 percent of those in jail suffer from one or the other or both. "We convened a team to help reduce the number of mental health issues in jails. As we dived in, we created a small contract with Chris DeBolt to help us with it. She's been very instrumental in it, because of the vast experience she brings to the table. The tool we identified is the sequential intercept model. It's a linear model. We identified this model because we felt it was an easy way to fix the looming problem we had. The slide you have in your packet talks about best practices. And the best practices it talks about are the first one, which is cross-systems coordination, collaboration across the systems. Coordinating systems increase community buy in, funding streams as well as an accountability system."

She said the other thing that was extremely evident to her when she came here was the siloes that Dr. Knight talked about. "We still see the siloes, but I think we are breaking them down. Through the Stepping Up Program, we have grown to partnering with more than 28 different agencies. They include HMS, Dispatch, the public defenders, Gila Regional, pre-trial services, law enforcement, the D.A.'s office, the district and magistrate judges and the APPO. I started looking at the Detention Center and quickly learned it was a much bigger picture, which is a huge problem in the county. It required all of us working on it. We kept seeing the same individuals come in, go out and come back in, treating them for the same thing over and over again. The intercept model intercepts them within the justice system and gets them back out into the community before they are incarcerated."

She said the sequential intercept model goes from intercept 0 to intercept 5. Intercept 0 is the crisis piece, the community piece. "It's what we're trying to do with Tu Casa. You've probably heard about the 988 crisis number, which will go into effect this summer. In my opinion, this has been the most critical piece to put together. Unfortunately, it goes back to money to get it put together."

Intercept 1 is the law enforcement piece. "I mentioned Dispatch. They get the first call. They take specialized training around dealing with mental illness. They are the one dispatching to the right resource, which is often law enforcement. Our sheriff's department has a huge passion, and they are doing crisis intervention training for a team, which Sgt. Maldonado is leading. I hope the county will continue to support this piece. Maldonado and the sheriff have the passion for it, so that part is starting to fall into place."

She continued with Intercept 2, which are the evidence-based screening tools used as a person comes into the jail. "We are collecting that data. Pre-trial services also play a part in working with the justice system. This all works together with the RISE Program. All of it fits together. I'm excited to watch it happen."

Intercept 3 is the jails and the courts. "RISE is huge in this part. We have a Drug Court and the Sixth Judicial District has been discussing creating a Mental Health Court. I would anticipate it will become a reality fairly soon."

Intercept 4 is the transition piece, with RISE handing people off to the correct resource and the coordinator is helping them get their high school diploma. Intercept 5 is the community corrections, which is the parole and probation piece. "We've been very fortunate with our APPO. They have embraced this piece, as have our judges. Everything that Dan talked about, that Dr. Knight talked about, that Chris talked about, it all meshes together. We're all serving the same individuals, the same population. It's about providing access for these individuals, providing the linkage. We help them get insurance. It's been a huge education for those of us who work on it. When it started, it was frightening that the D.A. didn't know what the judges were doing, the judges didn't know what APPO was doing or what law enforcement or the hospital were doing. It goes back to the first best practice, which is bringing everyone together. It has come together very nicely. It won't happen overnight, but I think you will continue to see it happen. It's a monumental problem, and not unique to Grant County. With all of us working together, I think we will see a significant improvement for our county."

Edwards thanked everyone who presented. "I invited everyone here to present. As a board member on the Tu Casa Advisory Board and as the chair of the Gila Regional board, we are attacking Intercept 0. All of the conversations are wonderful."

Browne said he has supported the initiative from the beginning. "It's great to see how it all fits together. I'm interested in the clinically integrated network. Is there a role for the county?"

Knight said the county could be the venue that brings together the stakeholders. "I think the county would be the major player, with your involvements with the hospital, the jail and the sheriff's department. When a crisis occurs, the first person called may not be the best. Law enforcement may not be the best. I don't say that disparagingly. You wouldn't send a doctor out to arrest someone who robbed a bank, so maybe the sheriff's deputy is not the best to send to someone with a mental health or substance abuse crisis or both. There has to be a coordination body and that's the clinically integrated network."

Browne asked for examples.

Knight said the Coker Group has white papers, mostly on health care, but "I think some would apply to what you're looking at."

Browne asked if a person could access the programs without being incarcerated or entering the judicial system.

Otero said that a person can self-refer, or it can be a provider referral. "There's a lot of work going on about the referral process. One of the fastest growing areas is care coordination. The insurance company may not be the best thing. The Medicaid CARE Links that HMS does has shown much better care coordination than the Medicaid MCOs. The collaboration and the community coming-together piece is truly the right answer. There's been the integration for many years, with health care organizations coming together. What we're talking about is not just clinical integration, but full system integration."

Ponce thanked everyone. "Our mental health crisis is real. After being in law enforcement, I know that some do not deserve to be in jail. Law enforcement can be trained to identify some things, but they cannot be experts. I'm a big advocate for the Gila Regional Behavioral Health Unit to come back."

Otero said the Silver City Police Department and County Sheriff's Department have been doing a lot of training and have a passion for getting it right. "I think it was 2007, when Dr. Berwick and his colleagues came out with the Triple Aim plan to improve patient outcome, to improve care experience and to reduce the cost of health care. The real goal is to get in front of the illness before it turns into a crisis. We have to get in front of the addiction and deal it with it before it's a crisis. We have the knowledge and expertise. Please continue to take part, because we all know it's the right thing. I truly want to make a difference for Grant County and our region before I retire. Thank you."

The next article will begin with the assessor talking about the copper production tax act.