Drummond Fire Update - May 30, 2021

Date: May 30, 2021

Announcement: NM State highway 152 is open for through traffic but may be closed in the future as needed for safety.

Location: The Drummond Fire is one mile south of Emory Pass and the Trujillo Fire is one mile south of the Drummond Fire on the Gila National Forest, Black Range Ranger District, Sierra County, NM

Start Date: May 19, 2021 Size: Approximately 310 acres Cause: Lightning

Summary: Fire behavior increased yesterday due to drier fuel conditions, coupled with higher temperatures, and lower relative humidity. The fire perimeter continues to slowly grow, increasing smoke volume. This smoke is mostly white in color, which indicates dead and down dry fuels are burning. Darker smoke indicates green or pitchy fuels are burning.

Yesterday crews scouted future containment lines near the town of Kingston, NM. Please continue to use caution travelling along the route as firefighters will be in the area monitoring the Drummond Fire.

An Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) was again deployed at Emory Pass, and Kingston to map the Drummond Fire perimeter safely and successfully, and adjacent values at risk. Please do not drive into Emory Pass Vista when crews are working in it.

Today weather conditions are expected to be hot and dry with high temperatures and low relative humidity. Fire activity will increase throughout the day and likely will continue to be active through the night with minimal humidity recovery.

The Trujillo Fire still has not produced smoke, and crews remain observant for any activity.

Objectives: Currently fire managers primary objectives include minimizing the impact of fire and falling snags on firefighters, public safety for area residents, and protecting natural resources.

Closures: Black Range Crest Trail 79 – Closed from NM Highway 152 south to National Forest Road (NFRS) 886. Royal John Rd., Grandview Trail 146 – Closed from NFSR 523 Silver Creek Rd. to Black Range Crest Trail 79. Trujillo Trail 134 – Closed from Black Range Crest Trail 79 to Private Seven Brothers – Closed from NFSR 886 Royal John Rd to Black Range Crest Trail 79.

Smoke/Air Quality: The New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire has good information and guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities. Smoke will be visible and could settle into the canyons around Kingston, Hillsboro, and Lake Valley. It will also be visible on NM Hwy 152 and Interstate 25. A smoke monitor will be installed Near Kingston and should be operation this afternoon.

Fire information can be found on nmfireinfo.com or on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7494/.

For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website.