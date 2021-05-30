Grant County Commission hears more presentations at special meeting 052521, part 4

[Editor's Note: This is part 4 of the presentations at the county special meeting, May 25, 2021. This will cover the assessor's report on the Copper Production Tax Act.]

Grant County Commissioners, at their special meeting on May 25, heard a number of presentations. Several can be read in the first three parts of this series at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/65177-grant-county-commission-hears-multiple-presentations-at-special-meeting-052521, https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/65185-grant-county-commission-heard-more-presentations-at-special-meeting-052521-part-2 and https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/65222-grant-county-commission-special-meeting-presentations-continued-part-3-052521.

County Assessor Raul Turrieta said he wanted to discuss how important the Copper Production Tax Act was to Grant County. He noted and read the headings that can be found in NMSA article 39, sections 739-1 through 739-10.

He said the county uses a three-year average on production quantity and mineral prices, and real and assessed properties valued at a percentage. The production and properties belong to the local mining company, Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc.

Turrieta said it was pretty much cut-and dried, as he read the report.

"The median copper production assessed value is $174 million, with a high of $227 million and a low of $129 million, so in reality the median is going to be $167 million," Turrieta said.

The copper commodity price fluctuates, and the annual high was $4.05, the low $2.20, so the mean price of copper is below $3.07 a pound.

[Editor's Note: Then he spouted some more numbers from an unreadable chart, which he promised to send to this editor, but he failed to do so.]

"We are using the 2021 tax rate for the 2020 year, but we will not receive it until September, after the certifications are done by the state," Turrieta said.

Freeport McMoRan land holdings equal 123,393 acres, with a taxable value of production of $171 million, which would generate $3.9 million in taxes.

He said the last slide shows receipts.

In 2016, the value was $227 million, an increase of $13 million from 2015; in 2017, it was $219 million, a negative value of $2.7 million of 3.2 percent. In 2018, it went down to $199 million, a negative $21 million of 10.9 percent. In 2020, you're looking at a value of $153 million, a negative value of $23 million of 13.4 percent down. In 2021, the mine under production is $126 million net taxable value multiplied by three would give you its full value. "We have lost $27.8 million in valuation under copper. That is 18.1 percent."

"If you look on the revenue portion, using the rates, looking at Chino Mines, Cobre Mines and Tyrone, you look at 2016, using the rate of that year, you're looking at $4.8 million on the 1 out rate and the 2 out rate (on the property tax spreadsheets)," Turrieta said. "In 2017, you're looking at $4.9 million. In 2018, $4.5 million and 2019, you're looking at $4 million. In 2020, it's a decrease to $3.4 million, and now in 2021, using the 2020 rate, it shows it will generate $2.8 million."

Then he went back to the price of copper, which was in 2021 at a high of $4.05, but the three-year average brings it to $2.82.

"We usually certify in the middle part of June, with local properties, state-assessed properties and copper production," Turrieta said. "We got an extension until June 22, before we can place the numbers. I'll get with (County Manager) Charlene (Webb), and with Linda (Vasquez, financial officer), so we can figure out the exact revenue coming into the county."

He said he gets a lot of phone calls about valuations, and "the way the law is written, no matter how you look at it, I asked state personnel if they ever contest the numbers, because it is a self-rendering state. The answer was that they don't. Whatever is reported to the state is what we get, whenever they adjust the rates. Because of the loss whether the rates will go up, we'll find out in September."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked for a simple explanation. "It seems copper prices are going up, but it seems to me they are making more money, but for copper it's the property as a whole. With equipment being shipped out, is that reducing their tax base?"

Turrieta said he was so glad the commissioner brought that up. "We're talking about production, not income. It doesn't matter what size, how much acreage, it's all based in together under the Copper Production Tax Act. And it's under the three-year average still."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said: "But there's a business property tax still."

Turrieta repeated that it was based on the three-year average of valuation of copper production. "That's what we're talking about right now."

"Once I get the numbers from state 'assess,' I just plug them into my system and send the numbers up to the state," Turrieta said.

Salas noted that production was down last year, except at the electro-winning plant, which kept on going the whole year of 2020, but he expects the loss of production to be a big hit. Turrieta agreed.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards noted the mines have lost more than $100 million in valuation and the county has lost more than $2 million in tax revenue. Browne corrected her and said, not just the county, but also the schools.

Browne clarified that the calculation is based on the prior three years average of the average price of copper times the average production to arrive at the valuation.

He said when he looks at the law, he doesn't think it's cut-and dried. The value is based on what particular unit it is valuing. There is a formula in the law on valuing the electro-winning plant and a different formula on the production.

"Whenever I deal with these numbers, I deal with whatever is sent to me by state assess," Turrieta said. "I don't deal with the formulas. I just deal with the valuations to plug them into our certifications."

Browne continued that he believes the land area is misleading, because it includes the grazing lands owned by Freeport. "They don't pay the same rate as copper production."

Turrieta said the grazing land is a local assessment and not taxed under the Copper Production Tax Act.

Browne also found it hard to believe that 69,000 of the acres are under the Copper Production Act, and Turrieta said Browne would need to talk to the state about that.

Salas said: "If I have a business and I sell something, I have to pay about 8 percent gross receipts tax. All of this we are talking about, what is the percentage on the valuation?"

Turrieta said he receives the three-year average valuation numbers from the state and "we run it through the formula. I deal with the valuation and what the 1 out and 2 out rates are for that year."

"What I'm wondering is what do they actually pay in taxes for their production in Grant County?" Salas asked.

Turrieta said: "You're looking at the valuation and what it is in 2021. They are being taxed on the taxation value. They give me the number."

Browne took a shot and said he didn't think there was an answer, "because the information is confidential, and the state determines the valuation and comes up with the value."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he wanted to look at the positive. The mine employs about 1,000 people. "Look at how much money that brings into the community."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings concurred. "In 2017, copper production contributed $2.2 million a day to the state economy. And I think it was our Sen. Ben Altamirano who pushed for the three-year average to provide some stability to the area."

Browne said Altamirano also stopped the lawsuits on the number ever year.

Salas said that any business would want to pay the least amount of tax possible. "I wonder how New Mexico stacks up to Arizona."

Turrieta said it relates to inequities between the two states.

The next article will address the code enforcement issues.