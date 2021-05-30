Grant County Commission hears final presentation and deals with action item 052521, part 5

[Editor's Note: This is part 5, and the final article in the series of articles, on the Grant County Commission special meeting held on May 25, 2021.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The final presentation at the special meeting was a report given by Emergency Manager and Code Enforcement Officer Gilbert Helton on what is done regularly in Grant County for code enforcement.

Grant County Commissioners, at their special meeting on May 25, heard a number of presentations. Several can be read in the first four parts of this series at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/65238-grant-county-commission-hears-more-presentations-at-special-meeting-052521-part-4 , https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/65177-grant-county-commission-hears-multiple-presentations-at-special-meeting-052521, https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/65185-grant-county-commission-heard-more-presentations-at-special-meeting-052521-part-2 and https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/65222-grant-county-commission-special-meeting-presentations-continued-part-3-052521.

Helton said the code enforcement department is one person, himself. "I coordinate all code enforcement efforts with all the agencies involved as well as with all the departments in the county. I heard the mention of siloes [Editor's Note: The mention of siloes is found in part 3 of the series.]. That's the truth. Prior to Covid. There were siloes that needed to be dismantled. Whenever I'm enforcing the code, I have to get information from departments. For instance, I get a lot of information from the mapper, from the clerk's office, all of them."

He said that quite a few years ago, it was decided that with only one individual in the department it needed to be complaint driven. "When we receive a complaint, it shows that it's a nuisance. It involves a lot of paperwork, investigations and follow up. If it comes to court, I have to explain why the need to clean up what's there. I have to tell them, I'm not law enforcement. Some of the ordinances take a lot of time. And a lot of them on the books are no longer necessary. Before I go out, I get the land information, address, owner, etc. I try to contact them first by certified mail. I send the letter of violation to the responsible persons. I do a lot of code enforcement on solid waste. Sometimes, I have to deal with a renter and an owner. When I send the letter of violation, the notice of violation also shows how to bring the violation back into compliance. If compliance is not done, it goes to Magistrate Court."

Helton said that two, three, four times a year, "I find rights-of-way that are violated by fences. They have to remove the fences. Sometimes, a driveway is not permitted, and it may cut into county land. Most ordinances carry a $25 violation fee. If a business is not registered with the county, the owner must do it through the clerk's office. We have a lodger's tax ordinance, where someone may not be paying lodger's tax. We find one of those maybe once a year."

He then showed some photos of before and after situations, with the ordinance noted on each one. He said that once a complaint is received, it may take a long time to resolve.

"Another thing I started is the trash abatement program," Helton said. "I use those who need community service to do the work. In 2016, they picked up 1,500 pounds of trash. I had to provide the transportation and haul it to the dump. Most recently, I took part in Rep. (Luis) Terrazas's trash pick-up effort from Silver City to Hurley. It's why I applied and received $39,000 to help with these efforts. It's one of those jobs that thankless and takes a lot of work. I know we have a lot to do, but I think it's important to keep the community looking good."

County Manager Charlene Webb asked if some of the properties were vacant. "How did you accomplish that? Did they clean it up? Did you take community service people in?"

Helton said it takes a lot of time, because first is the notice of violation, then it's following up, and more following up in most cases. Most come into compliance on their own.

Webb asked what if the tenant is different from the landowner and "how do you navigate that?"

In a recent instance, Helton said he sent a letter to the owner, who lives out of state, and he also sent a notice of violation to the tenant. "If it does have to go to court, I've covered all the bases."

Webb asked what happens if a person dies and the property is tied up in probate.

Helton said those are very difficult. Often it takes a long time to correct. "We had one case where there was some squatting going on. We try to do as much as possible locally, but we have to wait to get through the process. If a property is repossessed, it goes through a funky period when you don't know you owns it. And until we find out who has ownership, we can't do anything."

Webb asked if an owner passes away, "it just stays that way until when? So, say, the structures start to fall down and perhaps there is no inheritor. How do we address those, and no one cares about it? How do you address those?"

"Unfortunately, we cannot do anything," Helton said. "We are not allowed to go on the property, until there is ownership, because then we have someone to contact."

Webb said: "So, basically your hands are tied." Helton replied: "Yes, ma'am."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said he wanted to focus on enforcement. "What you've described, I can't tell what reflects your kind nature, and how much reflects the lack of teeth in the law. I heard a lot of code nagging and not a lot of code enforcement." He said there was a problem with rubbish in the arroyo, a new owner cleaned it up. Now it has changed hands again, and the problem has come back. "There are some people who need more than friendly reminders. We need something with teeth. If it does go to court, it goes to magistrate and if the person loses, they go to district and we've never won a case there, because the district attorney does not take them on. Is that the case?"

Helton said it would take county representation to go to district court. District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said maybe the attorney could represent the county.

Browne asked, if the county actually got the attorney to help, "would a hefty fine help motivate the person?" Helton said: "In some cases, absolutely yes, because then we could use state statutes and they come with heftier fines."

"Could we direct the county attorney to help?" Browne asked. "I know there are properties that need being dealt with. In particular, one with piles of tires, which can spontaneously combust, given the right conditions. It's a safety hazard."

Helton said whenever he receives a complaint, he addresses it.

Sheriff Frank Gomez answered the question about getting the district attorney involved. "It's civil law, so we would get the attorneys involved and would file a petition through them. But the district attorney often does not get involved, because it's civil, not criminal. If Mr. Helton needed assistance, we would go with him. But the biggest catch is that it's civil, not criminal."

Browne said he gets calls fairly frequently and a lot of the people think there's nothing "we can do. I don't know how they get that impression. I was recently told about a situation where people are living without utilities, so the human waste is not being disposed of properly. There are some health issues involved. If we don't take them to court, people might feel there's nothing can be done."

Helton said when he has tried to take cases to court, "100 percent of the time, they would not take them, simply because of what the sheriff said. I will do whatever I can to use whatever ordinance I can. Sometimes, it's just a complaint, but it's not illegal, but they just don't like it. Broken windows on a structure one day or 100 years, we don't have an ordinance on that. We do have to have things to enforce. We have to be careful with them."

Browne asked what a citizen can access to find out what the law is.

Helton said he has a "whole list of scanned ordinances. I'm not sure if they are on the website."

Browne said it would be good to have them searchable on the county website. "You mentioned the illegal dumping, and often they are repeat locations. Can we put up a game camera or something?"

Helton said he plans to do just that with the funding he has received. "I've put up signs, but they get knocked down or shot."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked how much of the problem with illegal dumping is from people who have to take their trash to the dump.

Helton said that a lot of illegal dumping is near the landfill. "Sometimes, it's because the dump is closed, sometimes because of high winds. And it's closed on weekends."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings asked for the ordinances so the commissioners can review them. "Are all the ordinances listed in the presentation, especially the ones on trash?"

Helton said the trash ones are 89-11-30 and 99-30-1.

Edwards asked if any of the county ordinances are online. Webb replied: "The only ordinances we have online are from 2017, after they redid the website. I've made a note to myself, and I'll make sure these ordinances are online, and we'll send the packet to you, so you can review them."

The next item on the agenda was discussion on the American Rescue Plan funding.

Webb said the county is going to be receiving $5.2 million in American Rescue Plan funding. "I've sent you every piece of email I have received about it. The one we got yesterday made it much more readable about what the money can be used for. How do you want to prioritize those areas? Do you need a special meeting?"

Ponce said that's what he was thinking.

Browne said he would like to know more about the provision on law enforcement and "how our payroll on the Jan. 27, 2020 date compares to today."

Webb said she had that fact. "I thought, oh, we'll have this gap that this can address, but it was only one employee difference."

Browne said his second thought was not to use this funding for water and wastewater projects, because "we will have significant funding from the AWSA (Arizona Water Settlements Act). Does that sound wrong to anyone?"

Ponce said: "It's doesn't sound wrong, but when will the money be available and what hoops will we have to jump through? One thing that came to my mind is the sewer project at the courthouse. I think that's very important."

Billings said he has lots of question on the timeframe on the AWSA money and could it be used for the courthouse situation.

Webb said she believes the ARP can be used that way, and there is some work that needs to be done on the North Hurley water system, plus "we are reliant on Silver Schools for water at the Fairground. If we start looking at our infrastructure, there are some sewer issues at the Detention Center. All of these could impact the health and safety of our residents, so that's the angle I'm looking at."

Browne said it can be used for revenue lost and asked if it could be used for copper production revenue lost due to the pandemic.

Webb said: "I'll be working with staff on calculations. I want to be cautious. It's a lot of money and I want to make sure we spend it appropriately. There is a formula we must comply with."

Ponce said: "We owe our citizens some infrastructure. I'm big on broadband, and also addressing sewer issues."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas said the sewer project at the courthouse stood out to him, "but knowing we have another source, can we accomplish smaller projects with the AWSA funding? What were our losses from gross receipts tax?"

Billings said he needed to study it more, but "this money can be used for front-line workers that were affected by Covid. Does it include the county-owned hospital?"

Webb said there was a provision for essential workers who provided Covid-related response. "It cannot be used as a wage, but as a payment, not a raise. The definition of essential workers throughout this whole pandemic has changed. Do you pay attention to federal or state? These are all good ideas, and it gives me some things to tackle before the special meeting."

She said in response to a comment by Billings to involve staff that she has already met with her staff except for elected officials, which she will do. "We have some items to present to you that would be helpful."

Edwards said she had all of these things on her list, so it's good that they are thinking along the same lines. "One thing I had that wasn't mentioned, but I have mentioned to Charlene is that I think over the next few years that there will be a lot of opportunities for funding, and I think we need to set aside money for a contract grant writer. We are leaving money on the table because we just don't have enough staff time to do this sort of thing. I don't think this will be the only pot of money available in the future."

Ponce said he has read all the documents and it comes down to "my just asking Charlene."

Webb suggested that everyone at least read the latest document from the National Association of Counties.

Commissioners, out of the session, determined the best time for a special meeting on the American Rescue Plan was 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The action item on the agenda was approval of the fiscal year 2022 preliminary budget. It was approved unanimously with the only comment that the final budget would be worked on at the July work session and regular meeting.

Browne had no commissioner report.

Edwards followed up with the behavioral and mental health presentation. "One thing that was not mentioned was the role of the hospital. It fits under Intercept 0, involving the emergency room and the behavioral health unit, if it comes back." She noted that often law enforcement is called for a crisis, and the two most often used dispositions are the emergency room or the detention center. "Those are the two things that we are trying with all this work to address. It's important to think about this as the community that these two places are not really the appropriate places for these types of crises. It's where Tu Casa comes in. Right now, it is open and offers a lot of services, but it is not open 24/7. We are working really hard to make that happen, but the complications are around staff and billing and licensure. Until we have all that figured out, Tu Casa is not an option, but hopefully it will be available soon."

She said she received some data on the behavioral health unit late last night. "From May 2020-April 2021, we had 370 telepsych consultations, an average of a little more than one a day; 198 adults were shipped out to somewhere else for inpatient behavioral health care; and 24 pedes (pediatric) were sent out, which they have always been. Basically, there would be an average of one inpatient about every two days for the behavioral health unit and it's not enough to make it financially viable. One of the things we're going to be discussing is that there is a lot of information about business pro formas for facilities like Tu Casa, because of all the ways of supporting an entity like this, it requires a catchment area of 200,000 people or more to break even on their business model. That will be an incredible challenge for us. We will have to be really creative in taking all these pieces of work having been and that are being done to make this viable, because there is a lot of need in the community. The reimbursement guidelines and regulations coming out of the federal government is not meeting rural needs."

Edwards had one more thing. "A quick look back at the hospital last may when Scott Manis stepped in as interim CEO on the first Monday in May. It is clear to me that had certain things not happened, such as the PPP, CARES and had we not gotten that $19.2 million last April, we would not have made payroll in May. It is important to know how much work has gone into keeping that from happening. This Thursday morning, you will find out that the hospital has turned the corner financially. We are looking so much better than we were one year ago. A lot of people have worked really hard to make it happen. We got notice, however, that the CEO who had accepted the position will not be coming after all because of personal reasons. I am confident we will find and hire a productive CEO."

Salas said that a special meeting is important so that the money the county will be getting will be effectively spent. "The hospital has been on my mind. The intensity of comments I have heard is that no one wants the hospital to ever fall back to where it was. I am looking forward to sustainability."

Billings had nothing to add.

Ponce congratulated Michele Giese on her retirement after 25 years with the Department of Health local Public Health Office. "You've done a wonderful job. All that knowledge you have. We really appreciate everything you've done."

"And now, for an easy one," Ponce continued. "I am NOT running for Grant County sheriff. It's a rumor. I have no desire to go back into law enforcement. And I want to thank Mr. Turner for his Bataan Memorial presentation, and for all the time, you, Commissioner Billings and Charlene have done on it. I agree with having a grant writer. We're leaving a lot of money on the table."

The meeting adjourned.