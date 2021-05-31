MISSING RUNAWAY ADVISORY – BAYARD, NM Araceli Viviana Torrez
Bayard, NM – The following information is for the distribution of a Missing Runaway Advisory from the New Mexico State Police.
The New Mexico State Police is looking for Araceli Viviana Torrez, 16, of Bayard. She was last seen on May 30, 2021, at around 11:52 a.m. on the eight hundred block of Guinevan Street in Bayard, NM. Torrez is described as 5'11" tall, weighing 138 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She has a silver barbell piercing in her right eyebrow, a nose ring in her left nostril, and has a dark birthmark on her upper rear left thigh. She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, a blue top with unknown color pants, and black Adidas brand tennis shoes with white stripes. Her method of travel and destination are unknown.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Araceli Viviana Torrez, please contact the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500 or dial 911.