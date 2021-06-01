Johnson Fire Activity Prompts Closures for Visitor Safety

Mimbres, NM, June 1, 2021— The Johnson Fire on the Wilderness Ranger District, Gila National Forest has burned 34,944 acres. The fire is active and continues to burn in the Gila Wilderness. In response to the increased fire activity on the Johnson Fire, fire managers are implementing the following closures:



The West Fork Gila River trail network will be CLOSED to visitor use beginning June 1, 2021 until further notice, due to hazardous fire conditions in the area. Visitors are warned to keep off these trails for their personal safety and to not impede the work of firefighters managing the fire. These trails include: