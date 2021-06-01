Lordsburg bridge demolition to begin
LORDSBURG – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One will be continuing with a roadway reconstruction and bridge replacement project in Lordsburg.
AUI, Inc. (Contractor) will begin demolition of the east-bound bridge over Main Street starting on June 7th. During this time, Main Street will be closed to all traffic below the bridge between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Both on and off-ramps will be open in either direction to access the interstate. Detour signage will be in place to direct traffic towards alternate routes. Animas St. will be unaffected and can be utilized in place of Main St.
Contractor hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic control will remain in place 24/7.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates your cooperation during this work. For updated information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.