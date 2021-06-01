Good News for the Silver City Veterans

Now that a handle is being gotten on the Covid-19 pandemic, the DAV transportation van to the VA hospital in Albuquerque is available to transport vets.

The van goes on TUESDAYS and vets need to schedule their appointments before noon time.

The van leaves VA to return to Silver City @ 1:30pm.

Transport reservations need to be made a week / 5 days in advance of your appointment.

Remember the trip to the VA Hospital takes 5 hours to get there and 5 hours for the return trip. Schedule your appointments keeping the travel time in mind. A 9:00 am appointment would require leaving Silver City @4:00 am or earlier.

Also want you to know that the Silver Bullet is available to take vets to appointments in Silver City / locally. Call David Morrisson, American Legion Service Officer 575-575-654-0320

Call Garland at 575 590 3172 to schedule transportation needs