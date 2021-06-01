Drummond Fire Closes NM 152

KINGSTON – The NMDOT and the Gila National Forrest Service are closing NM 152 “Geronimo Trail Scenic Byway” beginning Tuesday, June 2 at 8 a.m. due to the Drummond Fire near Emory Pass.

The roadway will be closed at milepost 28, “Iron Creek Campground” to milepost 40 at Kingston. Detours will be in place on NM 152 to NM 61 and US 180 or NM 152 to NM 27 and NM 26 “Hatch Highway”. This closure is expected to be in place until Wednesday, June 3 at 7 p.m.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates your cooperation with this closure. For updated information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.