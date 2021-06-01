GRMC Governing Board hears good financial news 052721

From left are Interim CEO Scott Manis, Commissioners Ponce, Salas and Edwards, recipient of a certificate of recognition for 15 years of service Chief Nursing Officer Kelly Rodriguez, and Commissioners Browne and Billings. (Photo courtesy of Gila Regional)

From left are are Interim CEO Scott Manis, Commissioners Ponce, Edwards and Salas and, recipient of a certificate of recognition for 10 years of service Rick Vasquez, who serves in materials, and Commissioners Browne and Billings. (Photo courtesy of Gila Regional)

[Editor's Note: This is part 1 of a two-part series of articles on the GRMC Governing board meeting on May 27, 2021.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The regular monthly Gila Regional Medical Center Governing Board made up of the five county commissioners, District 1 Commissioner Chris Ponce; District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards, who serves as governing board chair; District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings, the vice chair; and District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne.

Under introductions and announcements, Edwards said she was excited to be giving in person the congratulatory plaques for years of service to two who were present. Chief Nursing Officer Kelly Rodriguez has served Gila Regional for 15 years, and Ricky Vasquez for 10 years in materials. Others also recognized but not present include Marcella SantaMaria for 20 years of service, now in Beginning Years; Stephanie Provencio for 15 years of service, now in the intensive care unit; Margaret Humble, five years of service now in Gila Surgical Services; and Michael Cox for five years of service now in the Gila Podiatry Clinic.

The board members went into executive session. When they came out of executive session after making no decisions, they began with hearing reports.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Scott Manis presented the first report. "I'm happy to continue here as interim CEO for the foreseeable future. Recognizing the news we received this week was not exactly as expected, but I'm happy and excited to continue to guide the direction of GRMC. [The CEO candidate that had accepted the position let the hospital know that due to personal reasons he would not be taking the position.] Next for me to mention was Hospital Week a couple of weeks ago. It gives us a chance to recognize staff, especially after a long challenging year with Covid. I want to again express our thanks to all our staff for their hard work. It doesn't go without notice. They really have stepped up to the plate."

The Turquoise change for this area from the state has not changed the hospital's masking policy, because masking policies for hospitals have not changed. "We did change one item in our visitor policy," Manis said. "We are beginning to allow one visitor with each emergency visit patient starting a couple of weeks ago. Before that, we were allowing a visitor only with a minor or with someone who was confused. We will continue to evaluation our visitation and masking policies in conversation with the New Mexico Hospital Association and the state guidelines. Our swing bed program will be kicking off July 6. As a reminder, that is a mechanism for patients who require a long stay and can be in a swing bed for rehabilitation purposes. It allows the hospital to care for them and receive extra reimbursement for those that fit in the care guidelines. We've been working in that direction for about a year, because we had other priorities that we had to deal with."

"We are also going to be upgrading our Pyxis system to a new platform," he continued. "It is our medication management control system within the hospital. It captures how much medication is being pulled, by whom and for whom and helps us determine the charges. That system will kick off in June with table building for the new platform. Implementation will take place in October when the new equipment is here, and everything is in place for our staff. It's much needed and is a much better platform than the one we are currently using."

He talked about the Economic Development Administration grant, for which the hospital has been diligently preparing. "'Those funds will be utilized for upgrades of the HVAC system and to replace portions of the roofing. We are very thankful for that $2.5 million grant. We have a meeting on Monday with the EDA representative to walk through next steps for the process with them. Hopefully, in the very near future, we will see the fruits of the HVAC replacement and upgrade and the roof being repaired."

Manis spoke to a question from the last board meeting about blood drives in the community. "We have reached out to Vitalant, and they have a regular community blood drive for May 28 and 29 at the Woman's Club and then we will host one tentatively in the hospital on June 9 and 10. They are our blood supplier, so it's in our best interest to help them get donations. It's the first within the walls of our hospital for at least a year and a half, from before Covid. The blood drive at the hospital, we're still working with whether we will have community members come in. We think we can, but we may have to do some monitoring, but it will be targeted to our employees."

"We are exploring other granting opportunities, particularly one from the USDA on community facilities," he continued. "We will be working closely with the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments to pursue that.

"I just want to say personal thanks for those recently recognized, but especially, I want to thank Kelly Rodriguez for her service to the hospital," Manis said. "She started with the hospital straight out of nursing school and has done a phenomenal job in the hospital and advancing through the hospital to become the chief nursing officer."

He said the board would be talking about licensing for a clinic the hospital is looking at establishing in Lordsburg for Gila Regional's cardiology service. "It will be at the Hidalgo Medical Services location down there. We see an opportunity to expand our cardiology service to the area and are thrilled to work with HMS to utilize some of the space they have on a bi-weekly basis. I want to thank Dan for working hard with us to get it kicked off fairly quickly. We expect it to kick off sometime in June upon your consideration in a little while. It shows our continuing collaboration with HMS in this area."

"I want to take some time to reflect on where we started, where we've been and where we're going," Manis said. "We've had a very positive story at the hospital. We have a lot of great news. There are so many exciting things going on, especially from my perspective of coming in, being here for three months, seeing our team roll up their sleeves and dig in to make a big change in the hospital and the services for the community. The beginning of that was difficult, but to see the impact of the poor decisions a year ago and to see the shift in the hospital is amazingly refreshing, particularly for me coming back and seeing the fruits of that labor. I want to recognize the commissioners, now acting also as the governing board. Thank you for your leadership in this area, for your critical decision to say: 'we're here to lead' and to lead out strongly on behalf of the hospital. Your decision to bring in a professional management system—yes, I'm part of that system, but I don't want to say it as a representative of that system—has driven a lot of the positive things we are seeing. Our positive financial news, which you will hear more from Greg (Brickner, interim chief financial officer) has been absolutely phenomenal. To see that is amazingly refreshing.

"We had the Joint Commission visit in June, which led to the critical access designation, also our rural health clinic designation and our trauma designation, all of those have been significant in moving the hospital forward. It had intended to do that for several years but couldn't seem to get traction. Also, significant cost-cutting strategies, labor reductions and in other areas have driven us to more financial progress.

"Other things, like our care coordination program, are good for the hospital," he continued. "Those are on the day-to-day operational front. I also want to publicly hit some of the quality information, which is just great.

"I want to highlight the quality information," Manis said. "We are compared to other hospitals all over the country by Medicare. The slides you see are straight from Hospital Compare. The first is hospitals within a hundred-mile radius. There are 8 hospitals within the area. The Medicare data collected is around quality of care, length of stay, handoffs between nursing staff and other data points. Gila Regional has a 4-star rating. We have maintained that for a couple of years. I want to congratulate our staff for maintaining that status, especially Kelly and her team and Denice and her team. I took snapshots of other area hospitals. The Deming hospital has three stars, Mountain View has one star and Memorial Medical Center two stars. I'm not comparing them, because we transfer people to Mountain View and Memorial for services we are unable to offer locally. We stand as tall or taller than other hospitals in the region. The only other 4-star hospital in the region within 100 miles is Safford. If you take it out 200 miles, only 7 or 8 that are at least 4-star ratings. I'm just pointing out what wonderful care we give.

The positive stories are driving a culture change in the hospital," he said. "I see it when I'm rounding. We're seeing a sense of ownership of our community hospital. Very excitingly for us, we've made excellent strides. We look to continue in the future years. We're striving to become a higher performing organization. We aren't there yet, but I see a lot of sunshine ahead."

Ponce asked if Manis could assure the public that the roof replacement won't disrupt services, and that it won't be noisy and disturbing to patients.

"We're not taking the roof off," Manis said. "We will replace roofing materials. I can't say that it won't be disrupting, and it may be noisy, but we will mitigate it as much as possible."

Browne asked how many hospitals from which the 7 or 8 with the 4-star or better rating came from.

Manis said it was in excess of 60 hospitals in the 200-mile radius, so it was about 10-15 percent that had the higher ratings.

Browne said he had the impression the ratings were annual, but they are updated quarterly.

Manis said the ratings were updated in April. "They are using lagging data, but the rating represents the 12-month trend. They refresh on a quarterly basis, but it's still with lagging data from about six months or so."

Browne asked about the agreement with Hidalgo Medical Services for Gila Regional to provide cardiology services in Lordsburg. "Is there an expenditure for the hospital?"

Manis said the agreement is for a daily rate to use part of HMS's facility. We are planning to be there one day every two weeks. "We will pay $57 a day to HMS to use the space. It's tied to $14 per square foot.

Browne said: "I wanted to clarify that we've been invited by HMS. We're not trying to compete."

"It came from a discussion with Mr. (Dan) Otero," Manis said. "He said they had a shortage of cardiology services in their Lordsburg clinic. And I said I would check into it. Our cardiologist, Dr. Ratliff, is wholly supportive."

Browne asked if there were any revenue projections from this service.

"It is increasing convenience for our patients who already come from there and even farther south into the Bootheel," Manis said. "It will save them travel costs. I would suspect we might pick up 10-15 percent more patients. It's a one-year arrangement to see if it's viable. If it is, we can up the days."

Edwards said she wanted to say to Manis: "I appreciate your professionalism and dedication to our hospital."

The rest of the meeting will be covered in a subsequent article.