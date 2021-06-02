GRMC Governing Board holds regular meeting May 25, 2021, part 2

[Editor's Note: This is part 2 of the GRMC Governing Board meeting. This author thought she could get it all in one article, but too much good news was in the first part, which was posted yesterday.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The first article in the series of articles highlights recognitions and the report from the Gila Regional Medical Center Interim Chief Executive Officer Scott Manis. It can be read at: https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/65296-grmc-governing-board-hears-good-financial-news-052721

The next report was the Chief Nursing Officer report. Because CNO Kelly Rodriguez had to step away from the meeting, Manis read from her report. "The week before Hospital Week was Nursing Week. We held celebrations highlighting the nurses. We just want to thank our nurses for the work they do on behalf of the community. Second, we wanted to highlight Payton O'Hare, our emergency department director for several years. He just recently completed his master's degree, working and going to school. His talents will be put to good use at the hospital Finally, Kelly always recognizes a nurse. This month, we are recognizing Max Rothblaz (spelling?) for his outstanding work as a float nurse for 16 years, rotating throughout the hospital where he is needed. He's great with patient care and just a great person to work with."

Governing Board Chair Alicia Edwards noted that Mr. O'Hare's master's degree came from Western New Mexico University.

The next report came from Interim Chief Financial Officer Greg Brickner. He reported last month on the audit. "I told you then that we expected two of the findings to continue into next year. We have completed three of the five findings, and only one will repeat. One of the findings is on the 340B report. As one of the action items this month, we are asking for you to approve our seeking dual status for Gila Regional as a non-profit 501c3, as well as a government body. We sought legal counsel and found a lawyer, who does only this work on figuring out retirement issues. There's a program in the IRS called the employee resolution system, so the IRS has figured out it is a common problem, and it has figured out a way in the code to address it. It will fix the audit problem and literally, if the IRS approves it, we wouldn't have any disruption to our employees. It's the simplest path forward. The other item I'm asking is that we renew our relationship with our auditor DZA. Because of the changes going on, I believe it would be good to continue. DZA has been our auditor for the past five years, and we are allowed eight years, so we believe it would be good to retain them for a sixth year. The fiscal year 2022 budget, I had hoped to get it to you this month, but I will get it to you next month. It still gives us enough time to meet the July 31 deadline."

On vendors, the hospital is doing a zero dollar/bottom-up budget. "We are trying to flush out any savings. We have direct participation by our directors, trying to increase the ownership within the hospital. By slowing it down, I'm allowing more participation. It is an iterative process, as each change is made, it changes other items."

Some key assumptions being made are to keep the budget conservative, yet pragmatic. "We don't want to overestimate any savings or revenue. We plan on keeping our volumes steady with fiscal year 2021. Because we're guessing if Covid is really over, we're keeping projections fairly flat. On the revenue side, we will realize a collection increase from the critical access hospital designation, because of higher reimbursement rates. That was the reason for the conversion and we're seeing the results. The 340B program will also bring some savings. On the expense side, we are seeing high inflation pressure. Because we're basing the budget on vendors, when a contract expires and is renewed, we are putting in the inflation at that point, instead of over the entire fiscal year. Ultimately, we are budgeting toward a profitable EBIDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization), which we think is realistic."

For the April 2021 financial results summary, Brickner said it continues some of the trends, including strong trends in surgery, and emergency visits are picking up. Discharges are continuing to pick up. He noted that a lot of the decline in discharges are because last year, the behavioral health unit was still operating. "The financial strength index has really picked up this year. It is still a negative 1.8, but that is compared to last year's negative 8.9. April's results were fantastic. We continue to see increases in revenue, as well as savings in expenses."

"We haven't talked about the mix of inpatient versus outpatient.," Brickner continued. "At Gila Regional 83 percent of our revenue comes from outpatient services. April had 22 business days, because we generally don't do a lot of outpatient services, such as imaging, on the weekends. Because May has only 20 business days, we will see a drop this month. Our EBIDA is $10.3 million better than last year. It's not me driving these. There have been folks saying, 'Great job, Greg.' It's not me. It's the directors, the nurses, the physicians, everyone's hard work in the hospital. It's the ownership the directors are taking of their departments, managing expenses where they can. Year-to date, we have a net surplus of $200,000. That's awesome. That's $11.1 million better than this time last year."

Edwards agreed that it was awesome. Governing Board member Chris Ponce said: "I know you're trying to get away from it, but you're doing a great job. Thank you."

Governing Board Member Billy Billings agreed. "That is encouraging news. We're glad to receive it. I think it came earlier than expected. Thank you, Scott, Greg, Mike from HealthTech."

Brickner said: "I'm not taking the red cartridge out of my printer. As I said May will be soft because of the number of business days. It is likely we will end the fiscal year in the negative, but just to get here is still incredible."

Governing Board Member Harry Browne said the way he thinks about business is that "every day you're operating you have both revenues and expenses. If the business has high monthly fixed costs, then the business days make sense. But we don't have debt; we don't have a lease on the building; our costs should be marginal, payrolls, supplies and such. Why don't the costs go down with the number of non-business days?"

Brickner explained that the hospital does have a large fixed cost throughout the facility. "For instance, we have utilities, licensing, IT, compliance, so by increasing the days for revenue we have more opportunity to meet those costs. A lot of costs are monthly, and they stay the same. We may accrue differently, but they are based on the amount of revenue coming in the door."

Edwards said: "The best part about this for me, is that I will go away from talking with you, whether here or whenever I talk to you, I will feel confident about what you say to us. That is such a tremendous relief. I really appreciate the confidence that is being conveyed by you particularly and everyone. I feel like we're turned the corner."

Manis gave the chief of staff report on behalf of Dr. Brian Robinson "who is unable to be here at this time, as you know. The Bylaws Committee is looking to identify a new chairperson, because Dr. Virginia Hernandez will be leaving the community. Thank her for her years of service to the community. The Continuing Education Committee is planning to hold some CME. For physicians, during Covid, they had to do CMEs by video. They want to hold them locally. The Medicine Committee is continuing to evaluate our Covid response within the hospital of patient care and treatment. The Surgery Committee meets in June."

HealthTech3 Vice President of Interim Services Mike Lieb said: "You have heard the phenomenal news. Good things are going on in the hospital. The revenue report and the 4-Star rating are a reflection of good hard work and support from everyone in the hospital. It's a team effort. You have a pretty spectacular place. No reason it won't fly or continue to fly. You have heard the candidate who had accepted the CEO position rescinded his acceptance for personal reasons. It's his loss. This is a pretty cool place to be right now. We have never stopped the search, and we won't stop until we get a permanent person here. It's important to get the right fit. We are lucky to have Scott here for the foreseeable future. I'm proud of all the work. You can feel a palpable difference. Last year there was fear. Now you see smiles, and that's the message we want to put out. It's great care, it's local, everyone is happy to be there, the staff wants to be there. The community can be proud of Gila Regional. There's a ton more work to do, but it's pretty exciting to see where we are."

He said a number of HealthTech personnel have been in town. Carolyn St. Charles has been helping prepare for the Joint Commission review and "we'll do follow up on that. Joy Smith has been here for our revenue cycle and is still here working with the group. We'll keep bringing people in to help as we need them."

With no old business, the board turned to old business.

The first item was approval of the credentialing report. It was approved.

Item No. 2 was contract summaries. Manis said: "The packet includes the agreement with HMS. I would like to highlight one piece from Greg's report. We hear rumors that the hospital can't make payroll. I'm not sure I want to work there, somebody says. That is simply not true. We have over 60 days of cash on hand. We encourage you to apply for any job posting. It's a great place to work."

The first contract was the annual State of New Mexico audit contract with DZA. Brickner said it is the renewal of the audit contract for fiscal year 2021. It was approved.

The next item was consideration of a professional services agreement for EKG interpretation with Dr. Ron Dalton. "This is a renewal. We have a new template document, so it is to move from the old template to the new template format. We recommend approval." The agreement was approved.

Browne said the $125 for 24-hour shift seems low. Manis said each person gets paid that amount no matter how many EKGs are interpreted in a day.

Manis said the next amendment was for the operating lease/equipment placement agreement with Stryker for a missing piece of equipment, which was an oversight. It was approved. "There is no change in financials. It was simply an oversight in the original document."

Next was an amendment to the benefits program application with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Employee Group Health plan. "Last year it was an 18-month agreement. Blue Cross Blue Shield wants it to renew each Jan. 1. This gives a bit of open enrollment to staff in June. This is the last six months until we go to the plan starting in January." It was approved.

The board considered the license agreement with HMS for Gila Cardiology to provide a one-day cardiology clinic every two weeks at HMS's facility in Lordsburg. "This is very collaborative. We're looking forward to launching it. It wouldn't have happened without conversations on how we can help each other," Manis said. It was approved.

Also to be considered was the resolution to establish Gila Regional Medical Center as a dual status entity, government owned and non-profit. "It is tied to our employment retirement plan." Brickner said he wanted "to make sure that we have your full approval." Manis said: "We thank you for your confidence, but we want to be 100 percent transparent."

Lieb said it was a modification of the organizational structure. The item was approved.

The last consideration was to name Denice Baird as Compliance Officer for Gila Regional Medical Center. It, too, was approved.

The board adjourned.