New Mexico COVID-19 update: 126 new cases, totaling 203,330

Five additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 126 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

39 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Curry County

10 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

14 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

5 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

The Department of Health on Thursday reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Five recent deaths:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,273.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jun. 3 are:

87016 - 7

87111 - 6

87114 - 6

87120 - 6

87144 - 6

87112 - 5

87037 - 4

87124 - 4

87301 - 4

88011 - 4

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included eighteen cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, two in Chaves County, five in Doña Ana County, two in McKinley County, two in Otero County, two in San Juan County, two in Sandoval County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 203,330 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 58,550

Catron County: 95

Chaves County: 9,025

Cibola County: 2,897

Colfax County: 790

Curry County: 5,256

De Baca County: 172

Doña Ana County: 24,898

Eddy County: 6,882

Grant County: 1,735

Guadalupe County: 434

Harding County: 12

Hidalgo County: 364

Lea County: 8,368

Lincoln County: 1,746

Los Alamos County: 531

Luna County: 3,360

McKinley County: 12,351

Mora County: 172

Otero County: 4,026

Quay County: 518

Rio Arriba County: 3,683

Roosevelt County: 2,011

Sandoval County: 12,138

San Juan County: 15,499

San Miguel County: 1,377

Santa Fe County: 10,473

Sierra County: 778

Socorro County: 1,323

Taos County: 1,688

Torrance County: 843

Union County: 257

Valencia County: 6,817

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 446

Otero County Processing Center: 226

Torrance County Detention Facility: 158

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 253

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 99 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 190,087 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Portales

Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

Genesis Rio Rancho Center

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Homes with a Heart Assisted Living - Raven House in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Community in Albuquerque

Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.