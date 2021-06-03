Memorial Day 053121 part 1



Fort Bayard National Cemetery graves festooned with American flags. Photo by Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: My mistake. I thought the event was at 10 a.m., but it was at 9 a.m., so I missed it. Fortunately for the Beat, two photographers were there. These photos were shared by Al Gamboa, member of the Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328. Also included at the bottom of the article are several short videos Gamboa took. More photos are coming in part 2.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Memorial Day each year honors veterans who have died in service or after their service.

In Grant County, usually a ceremony takes place at Fort Bayard National Cemetery. This year, because of Covid, the national cemetery powers that be in Santa Fe declared that it would not be public, just the same as in 2020. But a wreath-laying ceremony could take place, with a limited number of people present.

Each grave in the cemetery had received a flag.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, wreaths representing all the branches of the services were placed in honor of deceased veterans. One was placed by Rep. Luis Terrazas on behalf of his daughter who is serving in the military.

Marine Corps League Member Don Spann played "Taps" on his bugle at the end of the ceremony.

American Legion Riders entering Fort Bayard National Cemetery.

Memorial Day Ceremony 053121