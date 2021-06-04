Drs. Collins, Ross, and Scrase encourage vaccination 060221

The Day 449 press conference began with Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins stating that New Mexico is still the most efficient vaccine distributor in the country. "65.7% of New Mexicans 16 and over have received at least one shot. 56% are fully vaccinated," she said.

Collins said all thirty-three of New Mexico's counties are now considered to be turquoise. "Given the state's vaccination progress and a continued positive outlook with respect to new virus cases," she said, "Counties will remain at the Turquoise Level, barring exceptional circumstances such as an unforeseen mass outbreak, for the duration of the state's use of the color-coded county-by-county system."

She said the state will continue to monitor vaccination rates and work to improve efforts to make the vaccine more accessible.

"We're on track to meet the goal of 60% of those 16 and over being fully vaccinated by the end of June," she said. At that point, the state will no longer use the color-coded system. Collins said Native communities may operate under different guidelines as they are sovereign.

"More than 970,000 New Mexicans have registered to receive the vaccine," she said. At this time, users can schedule their own appointments for both the first and second shot.

"As a reminder, the vaccine is free for everyone, and you do not need a government ID," Collins added. "And the Department of Health does NOT share immigration status information with the federal government."

Collins said the state has rolled out a sweepstakes program called "Vax 2 the Max," and that those who have received at least one shot are eligible to register at vax2themaxNM.org. At least one of the shots must have been administered within the state of New Mexico.

"We're all doing a fantastic job," Collins said. "We are standing together and protecting one another."

State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross took a moment to speak about vaccine effectiveness and the surveillance of breakthrough infections.

"A COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection case is when someone tests positive after the time period elapses that we consider a person fully vaccinated," she said. Additional caveats exist such as whether that person has had a positive lab result within the previous 90 days.

"The three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized in the United States are highly effective and are a critical tool to bring this pandemic under control," Ross continued. "But no vaccine is 100% effective. That means vaccine breakthrough infections are expected." She said even in the event of a breakthrough infection the vaccine may reduce the severity of illness.

Less than .8% of New Mexicans that have received the vaccine have experienced a possible breakthrough infection, and so far no patterns have emerged in terms of demographic groups.

"Nearly all the new COVID-19 cases that have resulted in hospitalizations and death are among those that are unvaccinated," Ross said. "Please get your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can."

Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase referred to the difference in activities allowed for vaccinated and unvaccinated people as "the tale of two summers." Vaccinated folks will have very little restrictions while unvaccinated people have a far greater risk of contracting the virus and are still advised to refrain from attending mass gatherings, continue wearing masks, and maintain social distancing.

"The governor feels so confident and is so desirous of reestablishing the economy that the counties will remain turquoise until the state vaccination rate reaches 60%," Scrase said. At that time the virus will still be monitored but the color-coded county-by-county map will be retired.

In closing Collins reminded New Mexicans to consider getting vaccinated. "It is our hope to get back to a normal life. Let's reach 60% and surpass it."

"It's been my pleasure to join you this afternoon," Ross said. "Even though we've made tremendous progress, we know the pandemic is not over. Be safe. Get vaccinated." Ross reiterated that the vaccines available are safe and highly effective.

Scrase also urged New Mexicans to consider being vaccinated and said he is looking forward to opportunities as the state opens up.