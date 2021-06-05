Eicks Fire in Hidalgo County, NM fully contained, but smokejumper dies from injuries
The Eicks Fire burned about 900 acres on private land in Hidalgo County, NM. It was 100% contained on June 3, 2021. Smokejumpers from the West Yellowstone sector are temporarily stationed at the fire base at Grant County Airport. Smokejumper Tim Hart died from injuries suffered in a "hard landing" on May 24, 2021 in the rugged terrain of the Animas Mountains. He was airflighted to El Paso and passed away on June 3, 2021.
Inside the links are addresses for condolences and links to a GoFundMe page for Hart.
