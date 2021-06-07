Drummond and Trujillo Fire Update for June 7, 2021

Date: June 7, 2021 

Announcement:  A Public Meeting is scheduled for 6 PM on Tuesday, June 8, at the Black Range Lodge, 50 N Main Street, Kingston, NM. 

Location:  The Drummond Fire is one mile south of Emory Pass and the Trujillo Fire is one mile south of the Drummond Fire on the Gila National Forest, Black Range Ranger District, Sierra County, NM 

Start Date:  May 19, 2021                Size:  Approximately 501 acres                          Cause:  Lightning

Summary:  Smoldering and creeping were observed yesterday as the Drummond Fire continues to receive slight precipitation, moderating fire activity and growth.  Minimal smoke was emitted from the Drummond Fire.  

Yesterday crews worked to complete prep around the northwest and southwest portions of the Kingston fuel break   Please continue to use caution travelling along NM Highway 152 as firefighters will be in the area monitoring the Drummond Fire.

An Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) was deployed at Emory Pass to safely and successfully map the Drummond Fire perimeter and adjacent values at risk.  Please do not drive into Emory Pass Vista when the UAS crew is working there.

Today weather conditions will continue to be cooler and wetter as storms move through the area. Temperatures will decrease along with increased relative humidity. Fire activity will moderate as storms persist. Expect little to no fire growth with cooler weather present. Weather next week is expected to return to more normal hotter, drier, and windier conditions.

Objectives:  Currently fire managers primary objectives include minimizing the impact of fire and falling snags to firefighters, public safety for area residents, and protecting natural resources.  

Closures:  Black Range Crest Trail 79 – Closed from NM Highway 152 south to National Forest Road (NFRS) 886. Royal John Rd., Grandview Trail 146 – Closed from NFSR 523 Silver Creek Rd. to Black Range Crest Trail 79. Trujillo Trail 134 – Closed from Black Range Crest Trail 79 to Private Seven Brothers – Closed from NFSR 886 Royal John Rd to Black Range Crest Trail 79.

Smoke/Air Quality:  The New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1,  https://nmtracking.org/fire  has good information and guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure.  Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.  Smoke will be visible and could settle into the canyons around Kingston, Hillsboro, and Lake Valley. It will also be visible on NM Hwy 152 and Interstate 25.  A smoke monitor has been installed near Kingston and is operational.

Fire information can be found on nmfireinfo.com or on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7494/.

For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website.

