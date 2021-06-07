Johnson Fire Update for June 7, 2021

Monday, June 7, 2021

Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7493/

Fire Phone 575-519-0103



JOHNSON FIRE

Location: Johnson Canyon, west of McKenna Park. 11 miles west of Gila Cliff Dwellings, Wilderness Ranger District, Catron County, NM



Start Date: May 20, 2021 Size: ~ 42,126 Cause: Lightning

Vegetation: Ponderosa Pine and Grass Total Personnel: 179 Containment: 0%



RESOURCES: Three Interagency Hotshot Crews, one ten-person Hand crew, three ten-person Wildfire Modules, three Type 3 Engines, two Type 6 Engines, five Water Tenders, and two Type 3 Helicopters including a short haul medical helicopter and one Type 1 helicopter.



SUMMARY: The Johnson Fire is approximately 42,126 acres and is burning in the Gila Wilderness on the Gila National Forest. The suppression strategy for this fire is confine and contain. Yesterday the fire remained active primarily along the south and southwestern perimeters. Most of the movement occurred in the drainage bottoms of Langstroth and Sycamore Canyons where more mixed conifer and Ponderosa pine stands are present. The fire moved into White Rocks Canyon on the northeastern corner of the fire. Crews continued to patrol controls lines on the northern section of the fire. Teepee Fire showed minimal activity and was monitored by aerial operations. Today crews will patrol fire activity in the White Rocks Canyon area and along the northern edge of the fire. All other areas of the fire will be monitored by aerial reconnaissance.



INCIDENT OBJECTIVES: Provide for public and firefighter safety and allow fire to play its natural role on the landscape. Utilize Minimum Impact Suppression techniques. Ensure information is accurate and timely regarding closures and planned fire operations. Values at risk are the White Creek Cabin and sensitive aquatic species in the Gila Wilderness.



FIRE BEHAVIOR:

Moderate fire activity, with creeping, backing, and scattered torching.



CLOSURES: Due to hazardous fire conditions in the Johnson Fire area, an Emergency Area Closure order has been issued by the Gila National Forest for public health and safety. A large portion of the Gila Wilderness is CLOSED. For a copy of the order and maps see: Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7493/ The Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument remains CLOSED, and the closure shall remain in effect until rescinded. The Cliff Dwellings are being closed while fire managers implement a burn-out operation for the Johnson Fire. Light Feather and Jordan Hot Springs are also included in this closure. For further information call 575-536-2250 (M-F 8:00 – 4:00 p.m.) or 575-519-0103 (any time before 7:00 p.m.)



WEATHER: Mostly sunny with 0% chance of precipitation. Maximum temperatures 76-81, southwest winds 11-16 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. There will be poor relative humidity recovery overnight with minimum relative humidity 9-11%. Hazy skies persist over southwestern New Mexico



AIR QUALITY: Moderate smoke impacts are being observed in the Cliff, NM and Silver City areas in the late afternoon and evening. Most of this smoke is coming from large wildfires in eastern Arizona. Smoke will settle in low lying areas overnight, with smokey conditions to improve during the day. Smoke from the Johnson Fire will be visible from NM Highway 15, NM Hwy 35, and US Highway 180. Smoke monitors have been placed at the Wilderness Ranger District (Unit #1073), Lake Roberts (Unit #1074),Gila Center (Unit #1075) and in Cliff, NM (Unit #1074) to assess smoke impacts, and can be viewed at https://app.airsis.com/USFS/UnitMap.



Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.