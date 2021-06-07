Juvi flees police

By Roger Lanse

According to a GCSO crash report, a vehicle was traveling south on Silver Heights Blvd. approaching the intersection with 14th Street. The vehicle failed to stop for the stop light at the intersection and made a left turn onto 14th Street. A deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle traveled east on 14th and failed to stop at the stop sign posted at the intersection with Hudson Street, then traveled south bound on Hudson Street at a high rate of speed and turned its headlights off in order to avoid apprehension.

The vehicle went into oncoming traffic lanes (southbound in the northbound lanes) on Highway 90 South. The vehicle then attempted to slow down and make a right turn onto Copper Street in Tyrone but was unable to negotiate the turn and struck a guardrail and proceeded to leave the roadway. The vehicle went airborne and struck a dirt embankment and continued south bound until it came to a rest facing west in the creek bed.

The driver fled on foot while leaving the vehicle in drive and the ignition was left on. A deputy and a SCPD officer apprehended the driver on Malachite and Cuprite in Tyrone. The vehicle sustained moderate cosmetic damage to the front bumper. The driver refused any medical treatment. The driver admitted to fleeing from police because he did not have a valid driver's license and he was scared. The driver was returned to his guardian and issued citations for the violations.