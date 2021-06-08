Drummond-Trujillo Fires Update June 8, 2021

Date: June 8, 2021

Announcement: A public meeting for local residents will be held at the Black Range Lodge Amphitheater today, Tuesday June 8, at 6:00 p.m. The Lodge is located at 50 Main Street, Kingston, NM. Please note the fire information contact phone number has changed. The new number is provided above.

Location: The Drummond Fire is one mile south of Emory Pass on the Gila National Forest, Black Range Ranger District, Sierra County, NM

Start Date: May 19, 2021 Size: 501 acres Cause: Lightning

Summary: The Drummond and the Trujillo Fires were ignited by lightning on National Forest System lands on the Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest May 19th. Both ignited within the 2013 Silver Fire scar. The Trujillo Fire did not grow and has not generated smoke since May 21, 2021. During a June 1, 2021 isolated thunderstorm, Drummond Fire received about .9 inches of rain and has remained smoldering in heavy downed logs. Yesterday it generated some small, isolated smoke columns, but it has not grown since the June 1, 2021 rain.

Fire fighters have used the intervening days between the rain and the present to improve holding features along State Highway 152 and Kingston. A fire observation drone has been used to map and observe fire progression during the past week.

A structure protection assessment, prepared several years ago for Kingston, will begin being updated this week. This activity will occur with fire personnel surveying the community around Kingston for new structures that might not have been present during the previous survey, then updating the communities fire plan with the local fire department.

Fire managers intend to keep the fire south of Highway 152.

Objectives: Currently the primary objectives include minimizing the impact of fire on wildland firefighters, public safety and protecting natural resources.

Closures: Black Range Crest Trail 79 – Closed from NM Highway 152 south to National Forest Road (NFRS) 886. Royal John Rd., Grandview Trail 146 – Closed from NFSR 523 Silver Creek Rd. to Black Range Crest Trail 79. Trujillo Trail 134 – Closed from Black Range Crest Trail 79 to Private Seven Brothers – Closed from NFSR 886 Royal John Rd to Black Range Crest Trail 79.

Smoke/Air Quality: The New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire has good information and guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities. Smoke will be visible and settle into the area of Kingston, Hillsboro, Lake Valley, and will also be visible on NM Hwy 152 and Interstate 25. Fire information can be found on nmfireinfo.com or on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7494/ . For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website.