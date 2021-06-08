Give Grandly! 2021 beats its own record

Bernadette Smyth of the Grant County Community Foundation and Ward Rudick of Life’s a Variety Show at the raffle basket tableGive Grandly! does it again! Thanks to this wonderful community, the Give Grandly! Give Local! 2021 annual fundraiser on May 8 for area nonprofits beat its own record with the highest level of donations yet — $260,685 received in all! And with that, the total raised over the eight years of Give Grandly! has topped a million dollars.

People in our corner of New Mexico have been incredibly generous throughout this pandemic. Now that there is light at the end of the tunnel, the 59 participating nonprofits are busy making plans to use those donations to fund all sorts of community services and events. Food pantries and shelters are better equipped to help, and the needs are still heavy. Scholarship funds have been replenished to serve students who will soon be going on to study in person.

Libraries and museums can plan to open their doors. New programs are being developed to promote education and literacy and activities for young people. And music, theater, literature and art events will be organized for our enjoyment.

Some of the raffle basket contributionsIn fact, in every area in which the participating nonprofits engage—food security, education, youth engagement, historic preservation, animal welfare, border programs, domestic violence, environmental conservation, arts and culture and general community well-being—they are now energized to make new efforts to improve the quality of life in southwest New Mexico.

The Give Grandly Coalition of local nonprofits warmly thanks the partners who generously provided matching funds: Freeport-McMoran, United Way of Southwest New Mexico, James Edd Hughs, Kevin Johnson and Niel McDonald of Edward Jones Investments, Janey Katz & Suzi Calhoun, Robert Rydeski of Rydeski & Co., Pauli Galin of Sherman Community Foundation in Deming, Dan Otero of Hidalgo Medical Services, Dan Cook of Better Homes & Gardens, and Grant County Crime Stoppers.

The generous grant from the McCune Charitable Foundation made it possible for the Give Grandly Coalition to develop a new website.

The Coalition is also very grateful to the media who helped with publicity: Desert Exposure, Grant County Beat, SkyWest Media, and especially to the Silver City Daily Press and Independent, which enabled us to have our big four-page spread and ran many stories on the participating nonprofits, and Gila/Mimbres Community Radio, which aired interviews and hosted our May 8 Give Grandly Live Broadcast.

Many thanks to the Silver City Farmers’ Market and the Makers Market at Main Street Plaza for hosting our Give Grandly tables on the big day.

And, of course, we don’t want to forget all the wonderful raffle prizes contributed by the various nonprofits and businesses in the town, and the exemplary volunteer work of those who helped out in every capacity—you know who you are!!

And warmest thanks to the people at the Grant County Community Foundation, without whom Give Grandly! Give Local! would not happen at all!