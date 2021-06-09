COVID-19 stats brought to council

By Roger Lanse

Jeff Fell, the town's emergency manager and assistant fire chief, told the Silver City Town Council at its June 8, 2021 meeting that in the state of New Mexico, 56.9 percent of residents 16-years-of –age or over have been fully vaccinated. "Over the last few weeks that average has been going up about one percentage point a week, so, I think we are on a very good trajectory to hit the 60 percent goal that the governor set for the end of June."

In Grant County, Fell stated, 58 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated with another 6.4 percent waiting for their second shot. "Grant County has consistently been in the top one- third of the counties across the state as far as the vaccination effort has gone."

Fell listed the organizations that took part at the covid vaccination and summer safety event this past Saturday at Gough Park -- Local Department of Health office, New Mexico National Guard assisting with vaccinations, Hidalgo Medical Services had two booths, Grant County Sheriff's Office with their DARE program, Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department handing out wildland safety material, Western New Mexico University with their childhood program, Silver City Fire Department giving away fire helmets to kids, Native Air helicopter ambulance service, Gila Regional EMS services, Grant County Community Health Council, and Silver Health Care.

Fell also mentioned the HMS clinic that is open Monday through Friday from 9-5 with an hour closed for noon lunch for testing and covid vaccination. All three types of vaccines are available by appointment, Fell said, although walk-ins are also welcome.

District Councilor Jose Ray suggested the town close off downtown occasionally for activities during the summer months. For instance, Ray said, have a cowboy night, or a hip-hop night or a country-western night, "and have some street vendors down there." Ray also hopes the town agrees to have a party downtown for the Fourth of July. "We need to do something. People are dying to go out and enjoy themselves and I think we all need to have that done."

Ray also mentioned a recent New Mexico Magazine story stating that La Capilla Park was on Bullard Street. It's actually on Theodore and Richard streets, Ray said, but he also said he enjoyed the article.

The recent repair work done by the town on the senior citizen's building was much appreciated, Ray stated.

Mayor Ken Ladner reminded residents of the upcoming clean-up this Saturday, June 11, at Big Ditch Park. Gary Stailey can be reached at 538-9080 for more information. Ladner also announced he will be running for re-election in November.

An ordinance sponsored by District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison amending certain sections of the town's municipal code with respect to elections was approved by council. The measure changes local elections from every two years in March to every year in November to meet the NM Secretary of State's guidelines for municipalities.

Council approved three resolutions for funding through the NMDOT, $119,035 with a town match of $6,265 totaling $125,300 for survey and design of 32nd Street from Swan Street to Pinos Altos Road, $186,200 with a town match of $9,800 totaling $196,000 for survey and design of N. Swan Street from 32nd Street to the city limits, and $38,000 with a town match of $2,000 totaling $40,000 for survey and design of Silva Creek Trail.

Ladner appointed Thomas Hester to the cemetery board, Steven Shelendich to the historic design review committee, and Laszlo Sandor to the planning and zoning board, based on recommendations from staff.

At the mayor's suggestion, District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano and Assistant Town Manager James Marshall agreed to work on the process of nominating members to serve on the town's various boards and committees, so that more people are involved in the selection process, not just one or two.